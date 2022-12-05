Read full article on original website
‘Shots fired’: man arrested in Randolph County
In a post on their Facebook page, the Office of the Sheriff of Randolph County announced the arrest of an individual in Huttonville on Dec. 9.
WDTV
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
Granville Police need help identifying 3 men
The Granville Police Department is asking for help identifying three men.
Structure fire in Jane Lew under investigation
JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Saturday, a fire broke out in Jane Lew on W. 2nd Street. Crews from Jane Lew, Weston, Jackson’s Mill and Lost Creek fire departments all responded to the home around 8 p.m. The Jane Lew Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Smith, said two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The […]
Washington County man shot to death, coroner says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WDTV
Crews battle fire in Jane Lew
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
WDTV
Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
WDTV
Woman shoots paintball gun at family member ‘to scare him away,’ police say
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Randolph County after deputies said she shot at a family member with a paintball gun “to scare him away.”. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Pritt Hollow Road in Randolph County for a drug complaint on Wednesday, according to a release from the RCSO. When they turned onto the road, a man who was standing outside of his truck said Kendra Bender, 25, shot at him with a paintball gun.
UPDATE: Nov. 21 wreck in Bridgeport ruled fatal
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WDTV
Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
connect-bridgeport.com
Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police
According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
WTRF
Wheeling Police looking for missing 15-year-old teen
(WTRF) — 7News reports this missing 15-year-old male, Makakhi Isaah Carroll. If anyone has information about his whereabouts please contact the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664.
Metro News
Morgantown man accused in $500,000 check fraud scheme
WHEELING, W. Va. – A Morgantown man has been indicted following an investigation into the theft nearly a half a million dollars in a check forgery scheme that victimized a a relative. Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, faces bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to United States Attorney...
wajr.com
Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered a medical emergency
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Police in Bridgeport have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road Nov. 21. Police said a vehicle driven by Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the baxck of the FBI property.
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
West Virginia woman pleads guilty to trafficking meth
A Taylor County woman Thursday admitted to her role in a drug trafficking operation.
2 charged after 2-year-old dies from ‘shaken baby’ syndrome, 1-year-old injured
Two people from Buckhannon are facing charges after a 2-year-old died and a 1-year-old suffered serious injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome last month, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
WDTV
Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
Man who allegedly fired gun during bar altercation in Morgantown admits to federal charge
A man who allegedly fired a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown over the summer has admitted to federal firearm charges.
West Virginia man accused of stealing nearly $500K from relative
A Morgantown man is accused of stealing nearly $500,000 by forging checks that belonged to a relative, federal prosecutors announced.
