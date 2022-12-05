ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Structure fire in Jane Lew under investigation

JANE LEW, W.Va. – On Saturday, a fire broke out in Jane Lew on W. 2nd Street. Crews from Jane Lew, Weston, Jackson’s Mill and Lost Creek fire departments all responded to the home around 8 p.m. The Jane Lew Fire Department Assistant Chief, Jason Smith, said two people were treated for smoke inhalation. The […]
JANE LEW, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County man shot to death, coroner says

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man in Washington County is dead after the corner says he was shot.Police said Thomas Oliver Davis was found shot near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street in Canton Township Friday night.Washington County 911 received the call at around 7:40 p.m. Friday.Davis was pronounced dead at a local hospital.State police are investigating.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Crews battle fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews battled a house fire Saturday night in Jane Lew. The fire started around 8 p.m. at a home on 2nd Street. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was injured. The cause of the fire is...
JANE LEW, WV
WDTV

Police ID man found dead in car on Meadowbrook Road

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An early-morning wreck off of Meadowbrook Road last month that resulted in the driver being found dead may be the result of a medical emergency, a Bridgeport Police Detective has confirmed. According to Bridgeport Police Detective Jason Carey, the Nov. 21 accident saw the vehicle leave...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Woman shoots paintball gun at family member ‘to scare him away,’ police say

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged in Randolph County after deputies said she shot at a family member with a paintball gun “to scare him away.”. Deputies were dispatched to a home on Pritt Hollow Road in Randolph County for a drug complaint on Wednesday, according to a release from the RCSO. When they turned onto the road, a man who was standing outside of his truck said Kendra Bender, 25, shot at him with a paintball gun.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Police: Mon County man dies in head-on crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man died on Friday after colliding with a truck head-on, according to police. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a two vehicle, head-on crash on Blue Horizon Drive under the I-79 overpass on Friday, a release from the department says. Deputies...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Area ATV Accident Identified by Police

According to WDTV, officials have released the identity of a man who died in an ATV accident in Ritchie County. The West Virginia State Police told our affiliate WTAP 73-year-old Dayton Bussey, of Vienna, died when his ATV rolled over onto him while he was recovering a deer on Nov. 21 on Staunton Turnpike near Burnt House.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Wheeling Police looking for missing 15-year-old teen

(WTRF) — 7News reports this missing 15-year-old male, Makakhi Isaah Carroll. If anyone has information about his whereabouts please contact the Wheeling Police Department at (304) 234-3664.
Metro News

Morgantown man accused in $500,000 check fraud scheme

WHEELING, W. Va. – A Morgantown man has been indicted following an investigation into the theft nearly a half a million dollars in a check forgery scheme that victimized a a relative. Jaynesh Umesh Patel, 40, faces bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, according to United States Attorney...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Bridgeport crash victim identified, may have suffered a medical emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Police in Bridgeport have identified the body found in a crashed vehicle off Meadowbrook Road Nov. 21. Police said a vehicle driven by Larry Gene Ice, 75, of Salem, may have suffered a medical emergency when his car went off Meadowbrook Road, across Custer Hollow and came to a rest on the baxck of the FBI property.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Traffic flagger hit, thrown over guardrail by semi, police say

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he hit a traffic flagger and left the scene in Lewis County. 29-year-old Catlin Bish was driving a tractor trailer on Route 19 in Lewis County as he approached a vehicle being loaded onto a flatbed in the opposite lane on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV

