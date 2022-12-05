Barry Windham, WWE Hall of Famer, in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham is in the hospital after suffering a heart attack, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He went into cardiac arrest while at the Atlanta airport.

Windham’s niece, Mika Rotunda, started a GoFundMe campaign saying that her uncle was in the ICU. The WWE legend went through a life-saving procedure

During his wrestling career, Windham went by the ring name Blackjack Mulligan. He was a major part of the National Wrestling Alliance and WCW.

Windham is the uncle of current WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt. He’s also the uncle to former star Bo Dallas.

The WWE inducted Windham into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Four Horsemen in the 2012 class. He was inducted along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and J.J. Dillon.

Barry Windham’s Niece Provides Update

On Monday, Mika Rotunda launched a GoFundMe campaign explaining the medical situation involving her uncle, Barry Windham. She says that the heart attack occurred on Friday evening while traveling.

“With deep sadness I regret to inform that my uncle, WWE Hall of Famer, Barry Windham suffered a massive heart attack Friday evening,” she wrote. “While traveling through the Atlanta airport, his darkest fear became a horrific reality as he went into cardiac arrest. He is currently in the ICU and has undergone an emergency procedure to save his life. As a family, we are impatiently waiting to hear that he will be okay. But as of now, the future is uncertain.

“As is the future for many in his position. And for those who have formerly devoted their lives to their craft. Barry Windham, has an iconically, decorated resume as an American professional wrestler. He traveled all over the world for decades, entertaining people of all ages with his athleticism and undeniable charisma.

“After those countless years of wrestling matches, traveling and entertaining worldwide, he experienced a number of taxing injuries and ended up undergoing multiple surgeries. That led to other health complications. Barry hung his boots for the last time in the early 2000’s. Since then he has been limited with work due to his medical history as well as left without health insurance.”

Windham made his professional wrestling debut in 1979 and officially retired from his craft in 2010.