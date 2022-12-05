Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on a divisional rival in the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff between Kansas City and Denver is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T. this afternoon. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, appears to be ready for kickoff. The daughter of...
Bears mock draft: Poles trades down, still lands Anderson
The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. In this version, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to acquire more draft capital. In addition, they have the No. 57 and No. 66 picks since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds. Want more mock draft content? You can check out our first version here, and the second here.
Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?
Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
The Best Vikings Player Nobody Talks About
The Minnesota Vikings are predominantly headlined by Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter, and others, but some unsung players are flying under the radar in 2022. The team has a 10-2 record through 13 weeks, the second-best mark in the NFL behind the Philadelphia Eagles. And the best Vikings player that nobody...
49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off in first half vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left knee injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.
Baker Mayfield was 'completely shocked' Raiders played press coverage on final play
It was impressive enough that the Rams got to the Raiders’ 23-yard line in a matter of six plays with under 2 minutes to play, but even after reaching the fringe of the red zone, they still needed to score a touchdown with 15 seconds left and no timeouts.
You won't guess what Patriots player Bill Belichick compared to Baker Mayfield
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick clearly had his eye on Baker Mayfield’s improbable comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his regular season debut in a Los Angeles Rams uniform. The former Carolina Panther completed a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive on Thursday night, two days after being...
New Photo Reportedly Shows Minnesota Vikings Whiteout Helmets: LOOK
When Christmas comes around, the Minnesota Vikings are going to be ice-cold! They could have some special helmets for a whiteout on Christmas Eve. We have been blessed with some great NFL alternate jerseys this season. There have been some especially great helmets, too. So far this season, we saw...
Browns Get Tough Injury Update On Offensive Star Ahead Of Week 14
The Cleveland Browns were able to keep their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, defeating the Houston Texans in Deshaun Watson’s debut with the team. The Browns were able to come away with a 27-14 victory over Watson’s former team on the back of an excellent defensive performance.
Chiefs’ Mahomes makes no-look, underhand toss for TD vs. Broncos
Patrick Mahomes took the Denver Broncos’ defense on a ride. The Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback added another ridiculous play to his already-stacked resume against the AFC West rival in Week 14. In the shotgun on third-and-2, Mahomes had to pull the ball down and run to his...
Cosell believes 'there's a reason' Purdy went last in draft
With the 262nd and final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected quarterback Brock Purdy out of Iowa State. And since then, the 22-year-old has gone from fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster to third-string QB to starting under center, all in the span of a few months.
Kenny Pickett ruled out vs. Ravens after entering concussion protocol
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett exited Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens and was later ruled out after entering concussion protocol. Pickett appeared to be injured following a sack from Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith on the Steelers’ opening drive. The rookie QB was cleared to return and took...
Bears rookie report card: Brisker, Sanborn acing first year
On the ground floor of a rebuild, the Bears loaded their roster with young players looking to find long-term starters and depth options that fit their timeline. General manager Ryan Poles quickly retooled the secondary with second-round picks Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker. He took a swing on wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round and saw tackle Braxton Jones as a steal in the fifth round.
Lions making big move ahead of Vikings game
The Detroit Lions, winners of four of their last five, will take on the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday afternoon. Because of the mid-season turnaround, the game carries possible playoff ramifications. Needless to say, a Ford Field ticket is a hot item at the moment. Because of the demand, the Lions...
Vikings Audition Seafood Grocer at Kicker
Through 13 weeks of 2022, the Minnesota Vikings rank 28th in field goal percentage and 32nd in extra point conversion percentage. Kicker Greg Joseph produced a perfect Week 13 performance versus the New York Jets last weekend, a refreshing output as the Vikings kicking game until that afternoon was woeful.
Purdy reveals his true feelings about 'Mr. Irrelevant' tag
And since earning the nickname as the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy has proven he’s anything but irrelevant after taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback in Week 13. The 22-year-old understandably has received plenty of questions about the moniker since April, with...
What if every one possession game had the opposite result?
A graphic materialized that displayed the NFL's current records if each one possession game emerged with the opposite result. The results are shocking. According to the graphic, the Bears would have five more wins than they do through 13 weeks. Hence, they would be 8-5, instead of 3-10. Not only that, they would be the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.
NFL draft analyst says Fields should have been taken No. 2
Looking back on the 2021 NFL draft class, how would you redraft the quarterbacks?. "Trevor Lawrence one, I think Fields would be two," Dane Brugler of The Athletic told David Kaplan on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered. "And then we'll have to see. Let's revisit this a year from now. Will Zach Wilson be able to turn things around? Trey Lance, what does he do coming back from injury? Can Mac Jones do anything to put his name in that conversation?
Can the Bears find a No. 1 receiver in the NFL draft?
The Bears attempted to put a dent in their receiver problem by trading a second-round pick for Chase Claypool near the trade deadline. But, it looks like the front office will need to address the position again in the draft. What does the receiver class look like for the 2023...
'Cold as Balls': Chargers' Austin Ekeler Reveals the Mount Rushmore of NFL Running Backs
Austin Ekeler just revealed the four best running backs in the NFL. While appearing on Kevin Hart's YouTube sports talk show Cold as Balls, Ekeler who plays running back for the Los Angeles Chargers was asked by Hart who he feels should be in the Mount Rushmore of NFL running backs. Ekeler went with Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns, Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans, and Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers and himself.
