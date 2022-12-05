A woman who was shot in a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana and died days later was identified Saturday as a 36-year-old resident of that city. At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Santa Ana police received a shooting report and found a woman in the parking lot of 1473 S. Main St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel treated her at the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

