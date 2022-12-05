Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Two Female Sheriff’s Deputies Allege Harassment by Boss in Office of Sheriff
Two female sheriff’s deputies are suing Los Angeles County, alleging a commander sexually harassed them and that they were subjected to retaliation by both him and the county when they complained. Deputies Carrie Robles and Gisel Del Real allege harassment, retaliation, discrimination and failure to take corrective action to...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Pico-Union Shooting
A man was rushed to a hospital Saturday afternoon after he was left unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles, police said. The shooting occurred at 2:23 p.m. at 2323 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Woman Bystander Shot to Death in Possible Gang-Related Shooting
A woman who was shot in a possible gang-related shooting in Santa Ana and died days later was identified Saturday as a 36-year-old resident of that city. At 4:27 p.m. Sunday, Santa Ana police received a shooting report and found a woman in the parking lot of 1473 S. Main St. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her upper body. Orange County Fire Authority personnel treated her at the scene and transported her to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
mynewsla.com
Santa Ana Police Look for Witnesses to Homicide
Santa Ana police Saturday evening asked for information from the public about the recent shooting death of a 19-year-old man. Fernando Nunez was found about 8 p.m. Nov. 23 at 700 W. Third St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to a police press release. Orange...
mynewsla.com
MS-13 Defendants Won’t Face Federal Death Penalty in LA
Federal prosecutors in Los Angeles have been directed by the U.S. Attorney General not to seek the death penalty against suspected MS-13 gang members facing racketeering charges alleging the killings of seven people, including the machete slaying of a gang rival who was dismembered and had his heart removed, according to court papers obtained Friday.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Laguna Beach Cop Pleads Guilty to Holding Gun to Fellow Officer’s Head
An ex-Laguna Beach police officer pleaded guilty Friday and was immediately sentenced to a day in jail and 20 days of Caltrans work for holding a gun to a fellow officer’s head during a night of partying. Luke Christian Gilbertson pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with...
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Breaking Into Blythe Residence
Three men were arrested on suspicion of a residential burglary in Blythe, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River station responded to a report of a residential burglary in the 42000 block of State Route 95 at 8 a.m. Friday. According to deputies,...
mynewsla.com
Officers Shoot and Kill Suspect in Corona
A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by police officers Friday during a domestic disturbance incident in Corona. Corona Police Department officers responded at approximately 2 p.m. to the 2400 block of Peacock Lane regarding a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived at the scene, they learned that the suspect was armed with a handgun and made comments about shooting his wife and the police, said Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis.
mynewsla.com
Kevin De León Fights with Activist at Christmas Event
Los Angeles police have launched an investigation into an altercation between Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n and a community activist who have accused each other of assault during the embattled councilman’s appearance at a Christmas tree lighting in Lincoln Heights. De LeÃ³n — who has...
mynewsla.com
Ex-TSA Officer Gets Nearly 6 Years in Prison in LAX Drug Case
A former Transportation Security Administration officer was sentenced Friday to 70 months in federal prison for smuggling what he believed was methamphetamine through Los Angeles International Airport in exchange for $8,000. Michael Williams, 39, of Hawthorne, pleaded guilty in June to one federal count of attempting to distribute methamphetamine. Williams...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in Littlerock
A man was found shot to death Sunday in the Littlerock area of Los Angeles County, authorities said. The shooting occurred around noon in the 7200 block of Pearblossom Highway, where the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
LAPD Searching For Armed Man Who Stole Two French Bulldogs In Studio City
Los Angeles police asked for the public’s help to find two French bulldogs and the man who took them Friday at gunpoint in Studio City. The robbery happened around 10 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kraft Avenue, just south of Ventura Boulevard and west of Tujunga Avenue, according to the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division.
mynewsla.com
Felon Arrested For Alleged Possession Of Loaded Firearm
A convicted felon was arrested for the alleged possession of a loaded firearm in Cathedral City, authorities announced Saturday. The arrest happened Friday around 1 p.m. when the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force was conducting an operation, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Joshua Daniel Beltran...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in Carson
A man was found fatally wounded Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies responding at about 12:10 a.m. to a “gunshot victim” call located the man in the 21300 block of Alameda Street, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he was...
mynewsla.com
Man Who Was Shot Before Apartment Fire Identified
A 24-year-old man who was fatally shot inside a Valley Glen apartment that was then set on fire was identified Saturday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s identified the victim as Trentin Harrell. Fire crews were called just before 1 a.m. Thursday to 13833 W. Oxnard St. west of Woodman...
mynewsla.com
Man On Parole Arrested For Alleged Possession of Controlled Substances
A man on parole was arrested after a foot pursuit for alleged possession of controlled substances in Moreno Valley, authorities announced Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley station were conducting proactive patrol in the area of Red Hill Road and Sultan Street at about 4:50 p.m. Thursday when they recognized Dennis Carbajal, an alleged member of a criminal street gang, who is currently on parole, standing near a vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Juvenile Arrested in Two Armed Robberies
A male juvenile was arrested for his alleged involvement in two armed robberies in Jurupa Valley, authorities said Sunday. On Dec. 8, members of a special enforcement team served a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Pedley Road, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. The...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Woman Charged in $328K Worth of Orange County Retail Thefts
One Year Ago Today (December 11, 2021)…Orange County prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old Costa Mesa woman with multiple felonies for allegedly stealing items worth more than $328,000 from Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx stores and attempting to resell them through a luxury item online consignment store. Ekaterina Zharkova has...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Gunning Down MoVal Teen
A young man suspected of gunning down a 15-year-old Moreno Valley boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder. Terrance Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley, was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the fatal shooting on Tuesday.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot To Death in Huntington Park
A man was found shot to death Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said. The shooting occurred at about 3:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. Huntington Park...
