Deputy rapes woman in her car, giving her ’30 seconds’ to comply, Indiana cops say
The woman repeatedly told him “no,” but “he would just continue,” police said.
‘I had to save myself.’ Teen missing for 19 months is found safe, Kentucky cops say
Kamaria Johnson had went missing in May 2021.
What’s so great about Wawa? 15 things to know about the cult favorite coming to Kentucky
From the hot and ready coffee options to the secret menu, here are a few highlights of the Pennsylvania-based chain.
Updated: Man found dead, woman seriously injured in a Lexington shooting
Lexington police say they are not searching for a suspect in the incident.
Lexington Dunbar High Schools’ principal’s leave, investigation extended another 20 days
The principal’s attorney on Thursday told the Herald-Leader that he looked forward to the investigation coming to a conclusion as soon as possible.
Site of deadly shooting in Lexington was also where drug ‘mule’ was beaten by UK students
The home is worth $3.4 million, according to PVA records. Four years ago, four men were convicted of a brutal beating and assault of a drug “mule” at the same house.
Former Kentucky star John Wall had to tuck his pride to stay in the NBA
“A lot of people in my position would have folded. But I know how many dreams I have left for myself.”
Losing Fayette Family Court candidate must post $70,000 bond for recount in tight race
Incumbent Carl Devine lost by 127 votes to Tiffany Yahr in a tight race for the Fayette Family Court seat.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Why isn’t Chris Livingston playing more? Calipari is still searching for the answer.
John Calipari keeps talking up Kentucky freshman Chris Livingston, yet he played a season-low seven minutes against Michigan. What gives?
Jason Servis, trainer of disqualified Ky. Derby horse, pleads guilty in doping case
Maximum Security, trained by Servis, was disqualified after crossing the finish line first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby.
KY juvenile justice worker quits after police discover text messages with girl in custody
Investigators say he asked the girl for passwords to her social media accounts “so he could help her sell photographs and video of a sexual nature.”
Where does Kentucky offensive coordinator search stand? Mark Stoops updates that and more
Kentucky’s Mark Stoops updated his OC search, bowl opt-out decisions and transfer portal news during Monday’s news conference.
Will shot-blocking sensation Ugonna Onyenso get more time for Kentucky moving forward?
Ugonna Onyenso made a heck of a play against Oscar Tshiebwe in practice leading up to the Michigan game. And John Calipari called his name.
In year after tornadoes, Mayfield mayor got by with help from friends all over Kentucky
Linda Blackford: In the midst of so much loss, so much death and so much destruction, Mayor Kathy O’Nan relied on help from friends and strangers all over the state. It has slowly — very slowly — pulled Mayfield through.
Three takeaways from the Cincinnati Bengals’ win over the Cleveland Browns
Three takeaways from the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday.
For one Ky family, Dec. 7 was a day that lived in infamy and confusion
OpEd: L.A. and Gertrude Tapp, who operated Shakertown Fruit Farm in Mercer County, didn’t know what happened to their son, who served on the Arizona.
Sheriff’s office investigating after remains of a fetus found in Central Kentucky
The remains of the human fetus were recently buried in a shallow grave, officials from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.
