Ignacio, CO

Pregnant 28-year-old woman missing for a week found dead, Colorado officials say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

A week-long search for a missing pregnant woman ended in the discovery of her body and an arrest, Colorado investigators reported.

Raeanna “Nikki” Burch-Woodhull, 28, of Ignacio, was last seen at about 2 a.m. Nov. 27, KUSA reported. She was in her second trimester.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, her body was found near Highway 550 and County Road 310, south of Durango, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

The La Plata County coroner’s office identified her remains, the release said. No details on how she was killed or how her body was found were provided.

Luis Raul Valenzuela, 34, also of Ignacio, was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree murder in the case, investigators said.

Investigators believe Valenzuela and Burch-Woodhull, who had several tattoos of the word “Luis” on her face and neck, knew each other , KDVR reported.

Ignacio is a community of 900 people in the Southern Ute Indian Reservation in southwest Colorado.

