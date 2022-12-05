Read full article on original website
Kearney community rallies to replace nursing home's stolen bird feeders and houses
KEARNEY, NEB. — You've heard of porch pirates, now bird snack snatchers? That’s what happened to one central Nebraska nursing home just a week ago. Mount Carmel Home in Kearney was rattled by a holiday thief. “A week ago on Friday morning, one of our residents had opened...
Alumni from now-closed GI elementary school connect over old pictures online
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Alumni from the old Lincoln Elementary School in Grand Island are reminiscing about their time in school through a Facebook page where more than 500 members are sharing pictures from the past. The page was created by Peggy Bosley-Konen who said she originally made it...
Wintry conditions and layers of ice cover the roads throughout the Tri-Cities
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The first major ice over happened Thursday in Grand Island and continued through the night. Roads were icy December 8th, and as the sun went down, temperatures dropped, and visibility lessened. The roads got dangerous. “The roads started off this morning as, what we call...
RSV cases and respiratory symptoms on the rise in the Tri Cities
KEARNEY, Neb. — Schools in the Tri Cities area and older adults have been seeing more cases of RSV with the seasons changing and respiratory symptoms coming to the forefront. Schools have been seeing more children absent recently because of these symptoms, and Nebraska has been among some of...
Two Rivers: Flu shots
KEARNEY, Neb. — This week is National Influenza Vaccination Week, which is an annual observation to remind everyone 6 months and older that although the holiday season has begun, it's not too late to get a flu shot. Dr. Von Lutz from Two Rivers Public Health Department told NTV...
Pleasanton splits with South Loup
PLEASANTON, Neb. — Girls:. The undefeated Pleasanton Bulldogs won big on Saturday over South Loup 47-29. Senior Regan Weisdorfer led the Bulldogs with 12 points. Natalie Rasmussen and Tyra Sekutera chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. Boys:. South Loup improved to 3-1 beating the Bulldogs on the...
