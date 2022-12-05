ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nueces County, TX

Traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure worth $1.8M

By Jesse Mendez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ICu8_0jXuBIEw00

ROBSTOWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop that occurred on Friday morning led to a discovery of fentanyl worth $1.8 million.

U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Nueces County Sheriff’s Office seized the largest recorded amount of liquid fentanyl seized in the United States, said RGV Border Patrol Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

According to the chief’s tweet, 25 pounds of the drug were located in a compartment with the vehicle’s gas tank.

Chavez also said the amount is enough to kill a population of 5.6 million people, about 2 1/2 times the size of Houston.

Comments / 0

Related
KIII 3News

One dead after head-on crash in Kleberg County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person is dead after a head-on crash on SH-285 in Kleberg County Tuesday evening. Officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said a silver Nissan was traveling westbound when the driver crossed the center stripe line and crashed head-on into a Ford F-250. The driver, identified as Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, of San Antonio, was pronounced dead at the scene.
KLEBERG COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

CCPD respond to rollover accident on Crosstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a vehicle rollover off of Hwy 286 northbound near South Port Avenue. One vehicle did rollover but all passengers have non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials with CCPD. More from 3News on KIIITV.com:. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
southtexascommunitynews.com

Traffic Stop in Robstown Leads to Meth and Xanax Found

ROBSTOWN (News Release) - This morning, Nueces County Precinct Five Constables conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 900 block of Nueces Street. After observing several vehicle violations, and Investigation led to a vehicle search resulting in the discovery of several Xanax bars and a meth pipe. Clarissa...
ROBSTOWN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy