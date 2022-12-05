Read full article on original website
Related
Man charged in fatal shooting at Yazoo City car wash
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, Edward H. […]
wcbi.com
Mathiston police find meth while serving arrest warrant
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., a Webster County K9 Unit Deputy, and a Mathiston Police Officer went to a residence in the spring valley community in Mathiston to serve an arrest warrant on Curtis Lucas. While in custody, Lucas was found...
wtva.com
DA: Jury convicts Chickasaw County murder suspect
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - A jury found murder suspect Jeremiah Fears guilty on Thursday in Chickasaw County. District Attorney Ben Creekmore said the jury found Fears guilty on all charges: capital murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A judge sentenced him to life in prison without parole for murder.
wtva.com
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
Commercial Dispatch
Failed attempt to escape custody through OCH bathroom vent leads to felony charge
STARKVILLE — A man’s failed attempt Wednesday to elude police custody through a hospital bathroom vent landed him an extra felony charge. Devontay Jones, 24, has been charged with attempted escape, after being arrested earlier in the day for aggravated assault, according to a Starkville Police Department press release.
Former Yalobusha County hospital clerk arrested for embezzlement
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced special agents from his office arrested a former clerk for Yalobusha General Hospital for embezzlement. Melissa Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital. Special agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon […]
Former Mississippi hospital clerk arrested, accused of taking thousands in cash payments from patients for her personal use
A former Mississippi hospital clerk has been arrested for embezzling thousands, accused of depositing cash from patients into her own bank account for personal use. Today State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have arrested Melissa Cook in Yalobusha County. Cook, a former accounts receivable clerk, was indicted by a local grand jury for embezzlement from Yalobusha General Hospital—a publicly owned hospital where she was previously employed. Special Agents delivered a $102,089.74 demand letter to Cook upon her arrest. The demand amount includes interest and investigative expenses.
mississippicir.org
‘The Gangs Run the Prison’: Witness Disputes Official Parchman Death Account
A gang helmsman at Unit 30B of the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman, Miss., shouted a threatening message about some inmates he had singled out from that unit in January 2020. “We’re going to make an example out of these guys,” the African American inmate proclaimed in earshot of Timothy...
Madison County inspector fired after pleading guilty to bribery charges
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison County stormwater inspector was fired by supervisors after he recently pled guilty to federal bribery charges. The Madison County Journal reported supervisors voted to fire Andrew Grant on Monday. Grant was one of four people indicted on federal bribery charges related to allegations of corruption centered around former […]
Neshoba Democrat
21-year-old woman stabbed, man arrested
A Philadelphia man has been charged with domestic violence after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at a house on Hays Street Friday evening, the authorities said. The man, Brutarius Talley, 29, 250 Hays Street, has been arrested and charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault, Police Chief Eric Lyons said. Officers responded at...
Commercial Dispatch
Neighbors, city feud with Realtor over use of old Stark House
A request by a Realtor to use a home on Greensboro Street as an office has met fierce pushback from residents who don’t want to see commercial entities in their cozy neighborhood. After having a home occupation permit revoked and making, and then withdrawing, a request for a use...
kicks96news.com
Runaway Child, Grass Fire, and More in Leake
7:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Natchez Trace Park Rangers responded to an accident on the Natchez Trace Parkway near Forest Grove Rd. It was reported that a vehicle swerved to miss another and wrecked. No injuries were reported. 8:53 a.m. – Carthage Police and Leake County Deputies...
wcbi.com
Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed. The picture may be disturbing to some viewers. The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7. Cobie Rutherford said the cow...
breezynews.com
Crash in Kosy Sends One to Hospital
At 1:30 pm, Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Walmart. One person was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash. At 6:52 pm, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Business...
breezynews.com
Local COVID Cases Hit Three-Month High
While Attala County is part of the public health district which is seeing the most flu cases in Mississippi, the biggest number of new COVID-19 infections in the local area is in Neshoba County. The State Health Department reported 66 cases in the county in the past week. Attala County has had 40 and Leake County only seven. The total of 113 in the three-county area is the largest weekly increase in over three months.
Remains of ‘Boy in the Box’ identified by Philadelphia police after 65 years
After 65 years, the Philadelphia Police Department has finally identified "America's Unknown Child," commonly referred to as the "Boy in the Box."
kicks96news.com
Early Morning Truck Trailer Fire in Lena Area
An 18wheeler fire was reported early this morning in the Lena area. Carthage Fire Department and Volunteers were dispatched to Hwy 25 near Drysdale Rd just after 3 am Friday. A representative of Carthage Fire Department told Kicks96 News that it was a FedEx truck with 2 trailers attached that caught fire and completely burned. Individuals on scene were able to save the truck by detaching it from the trailers. It is unknown if the trailers were loaded or not.
WTOK-TV
Doc’s Toyota has made it official
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Doc’s Toyota has been open for a couple of months now, but on December 8, the city of Philadelphia and Neshoba County wanted to welcome this new business with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Doc’s Toyota is extremely excited to be in a city where local...
deltanews.tv
Greenwood waives hospital sewer, garbage fees
GREENWOOD- As Greenwood-Leflore Hospital limps along on life support, the Greenwood City Council this week took a step toward helping their ailing hospital, financially. With the help of our news partners at The Taxpayers channel, The Delta News takes us inside the council meeting for a look at where things stand in the fight to save Greenwood Leflore hospital, now.
wcbi.com
Former Calhoun City Police Chief accused of submitting fraudulent payroll
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Former Calhoun City Police Chief LaTana Williams is facing another legal challenge. She has been indicted on one count of false representations to defraud the government. Prosecutors and State Auditor Shad White’s office accused Williams of submitting false payroll information between October 2019 and...
Comments / 1