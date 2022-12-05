Read full article on original website
Is 15-30 Degrees Actually That Cold, Or Are You Just A Big Wimp?
It's probably an understatement, but social media makes us look soft. I was cruising the interwebs today and a couple different headlines caught my eye, concerning the weather this weekend. Like this one from WGME. Basically, the headline implies it's going to be downright arctic up here in Maine this weekend. And I saw two or three other media outlets claiming the same thing.
Do We Still Need Front License Plates In Maine Anymore, or What?
Does anyone know why we actually need a front plate?. I've kind of always wondered this. Even as a kid. I've always been strangely fascinated with useless knowledge, and I'd say this fits that bill perfectly. As long as I've lived here we've always had them front and back, and yet there are plenty of states who don't require them at all. I was quite surprised to see that list split fairly evenly. Although, that same site claims we don't need front plates in Maine. Go figure.
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?
Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?
There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?
No Joke – Maine’s Least Expensive House for Sale Is Listed for $1
It's true, a 4-bedroom house in Limestone is listed on realtor.com for $1, but there's more to the story. I was looking at the homes on realtor.com the other day, and I thought it would be fun to check for the least expensive home in Maine. Imagine my surprise when I saw this beautiful 4-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom home in Limestone listed for a buck. Really? There has to be more to this. You can't buy a house this nice for a dollar, right?
Car Repairs in Maine are The Cheapest in The Country
Although we don’t have winter weather in the Bangor area yet, actual winter is coming soon. And who would bet against winter weather being on the way as well?. This is the time of the year to make sure our vehicles are ready for what's on the horizon. Some...
Maine Wardens are Looking for a Missing Saint George Woman
The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman from Saint George. Francine Laporte, 71, was reported missing Wednesday afternoon by her husband, Paul. He told officials that he woke up Wednesday morning to find Francine was home. After several hours of waiting for her to return, he went looking for her. Eventually, he called the Knox County Sheriff's Office to report her missing. Paul says that Francine left her phone at the house and that he thinks she left the house on States Point Road on foot. It's not clear what she was wearing other than that she may have had a dark/black jacket.
Bad Virus Season: Some Maine Schools Closing Temporarily To Clean
If you've thought to yourself, "It seems like absolutely everyone around me is sick right now!" you're not far off. With a marked increase in the number of folks masking up again, and a shortage of certain antibiotics used to treat some of the more prevalent respiratory infections, the ripple effect of so much illness floating around can be seen daily in local businesses and institutions.
Which Taylor Swift Album is Maine’s Favorite?
If you haven’t been hearing the name “Taylor Swift” in the news lately then you very well may be living under a rock. I’ll snap my fingers and tap my toes when a Taylor Swift song comes on but I’m no Swiftie fan, yet I can not escape the discourse around “The Eras Tour”
What’s the Perfect Temperature at Home in Winter? Mainers Sound Off…
The indoor temps of a house have probably been a debate forever. Probably since the dawn of time. I guarantee that there were cave men standing around, roasting their butts off, while their cave wives stood in the background complaining that it was too cold. I definitely understand that I'm gender-stereotyping here, but it usually holds true. Men are just right, women are too cold.
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?
I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
A Maine TikTok Star Visited ‘Gardens Aglow’ & You Should Too!
You definitely need to put a road trip to Costal Maine Botanical Gardens on your holiday to-do list!. TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis.
A Maine McDonald’s Named One Of The ’10 Most Unique In The U.S.’
Here in the 207, we have the distinction of having one of the coolest Mickey D's in the USA!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
The Current Top 10 Lowest Gas Prices In The Bangor Area
Although Maine is 28 cents higher than the national average, gas prices are starting to finally bottom out and come down to earth. Gas Buddy is a pretty handy tool when you are looking to find the best options for filling up your tank. The average cost for a regular...
Maine Lawmaker Calls Out President Biden Over Fancy Lobster Dinner
If you follow the news, there is a good chance that you heard that President Biden hosted French president Macron on Thursday night. A fancy dinner was part of the festivities. Two hundred Maine lobsters had been shipped to Washington DC to be a part of that dinner. One Maine...
Maine Horror Author Stephen King Says He Was ‘Warped as a Child’ in 1980 Interview
Stephen King is well known for the horror stories and novels he has written since his first was published in 1967. His career started to take off in 1973 with the success of Carrie and today he is well known throughout the world as one of the best horror writers of our time, and it all started right here in Maine.
Why These Actors Were Uncomfortable Filming Certain Movies Scenes With New Hampshire’s Adam Sandler
With over 80 movies to his name, according to IMDb, New Hampshire's own Adam Sandler is one of the ultimate funny and nice guys who's earned billions. He's even been dubbed the king of Netflix according to Newsweek, because his movies often top the list for the most watched. As you know, he even has his own production company called Happy Madison Productions.
There’s Pretty Specific Reasons Why New State Troopers Get Their Own License Plate
I have neighbors who are State Troopers, and they rock!. It's not just nice to have troopers for neighbors because it makes you feel safer. It turns out my neighbors are just awesome folks who are fun to be neighborly with. Occasional bonfires, dogs barking at each other across the yards, and whatever other totally normal neighbor activities you can think of. In other words, they're normal folks doing normal things.
Maine Native Amy Allen Nominated for Songwriter of the Year Grammy!
Finally, a reason to watch the Grammys. Amy Allen, who grew up in Windham and South Portland and went to Waynefleete was just nominated in a new category for the Grammys - songwriter of the year. I will be plopped in front of the TV rooting for this incredible talent on February 5 on CBS.
