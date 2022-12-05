Read full article on original website
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
NRD: precipitation is 'more than zero'
NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service has issued fog advisories for 24 Nebraska Counties through noon today. Patchy fog is forecast for Nebraska City today with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Since September, Otoe County has had seven rain events more than a quarter of an inch and...
Nebraska food processing company charged for USDA violation
OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska Beef Ltd. was sentenced for false representation of their records and ordered to pay a fine. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said that Nebraska Beef Ltd., an Omaha, food processing company, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. They were charged for false representation relating to agricultural grading records and given one year of probation. Nebraska Beef was ordered to pay a $200,000 fine on top of the $550,000 fine they paid as part of a civil settlement with the government for its conduct.
Rhule captivates PBA crowd, says staff is 'on a mission'
LINCOLN - At halftime of the Nebraska men's basketball game on Saturday with fourth-ranked Purdue, as has become tradition, Nebraska introduced new football Head Coach Matt Rhule. Rhule was officially hired on Friday, November 27 and introduced to the public the following Monday. The ceremony this past weekend gave Rhule...
Henry Doorly Zoo employee stung by stingray at Lied Jungle exhibit
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha zoo employee is recovering after being stung by a stingray. According to officials at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the staff member was stung while working in the zoo's Lied Jungle exhibit. In a statement issued by the zoo, officials said the employee sustained...
Lincoln man sentenced more than 18 years for drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 43-year-old Lincoln man was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for meth related charges. The Acting U.S. Attorney announced that 43-year-old Tommy L. Meyer of Lincoln, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Lincoln. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Meyer to 224 months...
Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In response to pushback on gender-identity policies announced over the summer, the Archdiocese of Omaha released a revised policy on Friday “rooted in the Catholic understanding of gender.”. The initial policy changes announced in August — and set to go into effect Jan. 1 —...
TSCI inmate dies at age 20, cause yet to be determined
TECUMSEH, Neb. -- Authorities announced that a 20-year-old inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) died on Thursday. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) said that 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday at TSCI. Serrano-Dominguez's sentence started March, 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year...
Authorities looking for missing 71-year-old man
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office released they are looking for a 71-year-old man with dementia. SCSO said they are actively looking for Frances Tom Kennedy, who goes by Tom. The Sheriff's Office said that Kennedy suffers from dementia. It was reported that a family member discovered that...
Arrest made after gun found on Southeast Community College Beatrice Campus
BEATRICE - Beatrice Police have arrested a 21-year-old male after a rifle was found in a vehicle, at the Southeast Community College Campus. Police were sent to the campus at the west edge of the city, Friday morning, at 12:38 a.m. Police arriving on scene observed a black-colored rifle not...
Prison announced, for three defendants in Gage County District Court cases
BEATRICE – A man already serving time in custody in Lancaster County for drug possession will also serve a prison term from Gage County. Thursday, Mario Martinez had a Gage County probation term revoked and was sentenced to 2-to-5 years in state prison on the original charge of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
A step closer to a bright Christmas, for area needy children
BEATRICE - An annual law enforcement holiday giving campaign in southeast Nebraska has been successful again. With lights flashing and sirens blaring, Beatrice Police vehicles delivered donated toys to the local YMCA Friday…..the result of this season’s Stuff the Cruiser event, held outside the Walmart store, during the Thanksgiving weekend.
One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
California man receives 8 years in prison for drug-related charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- A drug-related charge sentenced a California man to eight years in prison. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Fernando Lopez-Reyes, of Colton, California, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids, methamphetamine, N-Ethylhexedrone, and Alprazolam, and conspiracy to launder money. Lopez-Reyes was sentenced to 96 months in prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after his initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
71-year-old Sarpy man has been found
PAPILLION, Neb. -- Authorities said that 71-year-old Frances Tom Kennedy has been found. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said Kennedy was reported to be found and safe around 11 a.m. Kennedy had reportedly gone missing around 3 a.m.
Ten Huskers Earn Academic All-Big Ten Honors
Ten Nebraska volleyball student-athletes were named to the Fall Academic All-Big Ten Team announced on Friday. Junior Anni Evans led the group with a 3.944 GPA majoring in psychology for her second career Fall Academic All-Big Ten honor. Nicklin Hames and Kaitlyn Hord each received their fourth career Fall Academic...
Big Second Half Lifts Huskers to Win
Lincoln - Sophomores Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner both produced double-doubles, as Nebraska used a huge second half on its way to a 71-46 women's basketball win over Samford at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night. Markowski, a 6-3 center from Lincoln, Neb., put up game highs of 16 points,...
Huskers Host No. 4 Purdue on Saturday
Nebraska wraps up a stretch of three straight games against nationally ranked teams on Saturday afternoon when the Huskers host No. 4 Purdue at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 1:15 p.m., and tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office beginning Saturday at 11:45 a.m. Saturday's game will be televised nationally on BTN and on the Huskers Radio Network.
DPS: No evidence of serial killer after search near Thurman
THURMAN - The Iowa Department of Public Safety reports that no evidence was found in the latest excavations in Fremont County where Lucy Studey McKiddy alleged her father buried the bodies of young women she says he had murdered. A press release says state and federal law enforcement agencies assisted...
No. 4 Boilermakers hold off Nebraska 65-62 in overtime
Nebraska overcame a 14-point second-half deficit against No. 4 Purdue, but the Boilermakers held off the Huskers in overtime for a 65-62 victory on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Purdue led 45-31 with 15 minutes left, before Nebraska sprinted out to a 10-0 run, including seven points from Keisei...
