BOSTON -- The MCLA women's basketball team Saturday concluded its first semester schedule with a 52-32 loss to Wentworth Institute of Technology. Wentworth (3-5) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead just four minutes into the game, but the MCLA defense would buckle down and hold the Leopards scoreless for nearly the next nine minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers (3-8), points proved tough to come by and Wentworth would outscore the visitors 17-5 in the second quarter and take a 28-13 lead into halftime.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO