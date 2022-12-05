Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iBerkshires.com
Local Leaders Advocate for Berkshires Inclusion in East/West Rail Plans
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials want to ensure that Berkshire County is not left out of initial plans for the east/west passenger rail. The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission held the first of six planned statewide public hearings at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Friday. Several dozen people attended in person and the meeting was available through Zoom, which a number of people used to provide testimony.
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT Seeking Funds for Corridor Improvements Between Springfield and Worcester
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), in partnership with Amtrak, and with support from CSX, has submitted an application for funding from the Federal Railroad Administration's (FRA) Fiscal Year 2022 Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. The application seeks more than $108 million for...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Fall Run Gives Back to Vets, Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — Three months after nearly 300 motorcycles rode through town for the annual Adams Fall Run, the organizers are giving back to the veterans who helped make the event possible. Michael Steuer of Legion Post 138 in Spencer and chair of the Fall Run, said the proceeds...
iBerkshires.com
South County Bridge and Guardrail Repairs on I-90 Eastbound and Westbound
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge and guardrail repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Otis, Blandford, West Stockbridge and Becket, at various daytime and nighttime hours during the week of Monday, Dec. 12. The work will be conducted at...
iBerkshires.com
Toys for Tots Meeting Increased Community Need This Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Toys for Tots has well over 200 collection boxes out in the county this year for children in need. The toy collection program accepts new, unwrapped toys for ages newborn to 14 years old in the months of October, November, and December so that no local kid goes without.
iBerkshires.com
Lever Celebrates $1M Mark in Grants, Sustainability Challenge
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Economic development non-profit Lever celebrated a milestone of granting $1 million to entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, and startups recently after concluding its sustainability challenge at Berkshire Community College. GenH of Somerville was victorious over three other companies, securing a $40,000 innovation grant for its hydropower clean energy systems.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Women Fall to Wentworth
BOSTON -- The MCLA women's basketball team Saturday concluded its first semester schedule with a 52-32 loss to Wentworth Institute of Technology. Wentworth (3-5) jumped out to an early 11-2 lead just four minutes into the game, but the MCLA defense would buckle down and hold the Leopards scoreless for nearly the next nine minutes of play. Unfortunately for the Trailblazers (3-8), points proved tough to come by and Wentworth would outscore the visitors 17-5 in the second quarter and take a 28-13 lead into halftime.
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Lays Out Concepts for Potential Campus Changes
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College would see a reconfiguration of its dorms and radical changes to its athletic infrastructure if it follows the path laid out by an ambitious campus plan that grew out of a multi-year strategic planning process. A project manager from the college and an associate...
iBerkshires.com
Veteran Spotlight: Marine Lance Cpl. Gene Gavazzi
ADAMS, Mass. — Gene Gavazzi served his country in the Marine Corps and Marine Reserves from 1983 to 1989. Born in Adams, he graduated from Hoosac Valley High School then went the college route for a couple of years. When riding. home one day, he saw a Marine recruiting...
iBerkshires.com
Elaine Senecal, 84
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Elaine Therese (Ringie) Senecal, 84 of North Adams died on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Berkshire Medical Center. She was born in Pittsfield on March 3, 1938, a daughter of the late Donald Francis & Katheryn Anne (Goddeau) Ringie. Elaine attended St. Joseph’s High School...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic's Robitaille Impresses in Bowling Season Opener
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Andrew Robitaille rolled a 265 game and a 502 series Friday at Cove Lanes to lead the Taconic Thunder to a 3-0 win over McCann Tech on opening day for the Berkshire County High School Bowling League. Robitaille’s two-game total was more than 100 pins...
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Boys Open with Road Win
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Tayvon Sandifer scored 18 points Friday to lead the Taconic boys basketball team to a 64-45 win over Sci-Tech in the Thunder’s season-opener. Sandifer scored seven points, and Steve Patch added six in the fourth quarter as Taconic outscored its hosts, 21-15, down the stretch to put the game away.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Fourth, Monument's Dargie Wins Title in Athol
ATHOL, Mass. – Broc Healey and Noah Poirier Saturday wrestled to second-place finishes to lead the Taconic wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Bears Invitational. At 170 pounds, Healey earned four pins to reach the finals before he was stopped by Minnechaug’s Liam Meeker. Division 2...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Senior Christopher Sunn Wins Superintendents Award
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — McCann Technical School student Christopher Sunn has received a certificate of academic excellence from the Mass Association of School Superintendents. Sunn, a senior in the school's Computer Aided Design program, is a straight-A student with a 4.4 GPA. When he graduates, Sunn plans to attend UMass Amherst, where he will study engineering.
iBerkshires.com
Williams Men's Basketball Improves to 9-0
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Nate Karren led four players in double figures Saturday as the Williams College men's basketball team beat Springfield College, 72-53. Karren scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and passed out four assists. Wahconah's Brandon Roughley scored eight points and tied for the team-high with seven boards. Williams...
iBerkshires.com
Amherst Men's Hockey Beats Williams on Late Goal
AMHERST, Mass. – Connor Guest scored with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the third period to break a tie and send the Amherst men’s hockey team on to a 4-3 win over Williams on Friday night. Owen Stadheim, Jonah Gold and Jacob Eckerle each scored for Williams.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Swimmers Open at Taconic Hills
CRARYVILLE, N.Y. – Ella Reardon and Sarah Curri each won an event Friday in the Wahconah swim team’s season-opening meet at Taconic Hills. The hosts took a 92-75 win in the girls meet while Wahconah’s boys won 88-0 with Taconic Hills not entering a swimmer in the competition.
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Boys Open Year with Tourney Title
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Mount Everett boys basketball team Friday used a balanced scoring attack to build a big lead and held off a furious comeback effort by McCann Tech to take a 51-42 win in the championship game of the Eagles Holiday Classic at Franklin Tech. Sean...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Girls Fall in Opener
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – The Franklin Tech girls basketball team Thursday beat McCann Tech, 45-31, in the first round of the Eagles season-opening invitational. Hannah Boisvert led the Hornets with 12 points, and Emily Glasier scored 10. McCann Tech goes back to Franklin Tech on Friday afternoon to face...
iBerkshires.com
McCann Tech Boys Reach Tournament Final
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – Jacob Howland scored 19 points Thursday to lead the McCann Tech boys basketball team to a 55-51 win over Franklin Tech in the first round of the Eagles’ season-opening invitational. Howland scored seven in the second quarter as the Hornets (1-0) erased a one-point...
Comments / 0