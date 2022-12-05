Neil Diamond surprises audience with 'Sweet Caroline' performance at Broadway opening of 'A Beautiful Noise'

Read full article on original website
Neil Diamond sings ‘Sweet Caroline’ at opening of Broadway show about his life
Neil Diamond thrilled the crowd on the opening night of “A Beautiful Noise” by singing part of “Sweet Caroline” (what else) at curtain call. After the cast wrapped their first Broadway performance on Sunday, the Brooklyn-born singer belted out his signature song from a box seat in the Broadhurst Theatre with his wife, Katie McNeil Diamond, by his side. It turned into a massive sing-along, with the entire audience getting on their feet. The musical is based on Diamond’s life and features many of his hits including “Cherry, Cherry,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” and “Coming...
‘Sweet Caroline’: Neil Diamond delights fans with surprise performance four years after Parkinson’s diagnosis
Neil Diamond delighted Broadway fans with a surprise rendition of his hit song “Sweet Caroline” four years after his Parkinson’s diagnosis and an announcement that he was retiring from touring.In 2018, the singer, now 81, announced that he would no longer be participating in concert touring due to the onset of his disease making it “difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis.”The impromptu performance, at the opening night of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical in New York, was the first time Diamond had sung in his hometown since 2017.Sign up for our newsletters.
‘A Beautiful Noise’ Review: Neil Diamond Musical Unpacks Hitmaker’s Life in Therapy and Song
If you are looking to draw an audience into what seems like a typical biographical jukebox musical, starting and ending your drama in psychoanalysis is a great device. Then again, “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical,” does not exactly play by all the rules of jukebox theater. It unfolds first as a hit parade within a dramatic retelling of Diamond’s 1960s beginnings in Act 1, followed by a second act set of sequined, post-1960s concerts spliced with portraits of a broken marriage and lonely childhood, and then a denouement of hardcore emotional resolve. All that, plus sparkly fringe and a...
