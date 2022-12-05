ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Industry experts predict filmmaking boom in Las Vegas

Industry experts said Las Vegas could see more movies there here as many film projects look to expand outside of Hollywood.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting

Private party gun sale ends with 2 men dead in northeast Las Vegas valley shooting. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public's help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Flutey-Tooty Holiday Friday is back!

Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum brought his flute to work today to bring back an annual Good Day Las Vegas tradition!
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill

2 children injured after Las Vegas-area school bus crash near 215, Windmill. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public's help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Thursday, Dec. 8 at 11:17 p.m.

Winter Storm Watch issued for the mountains from Saturday 4AM - Sunday 10PM as we expect between 6" to 12" of snow above 7000'. Gusts could also reach 55 mph and wintry conditions will make it hazardous for any travel through the mountains especially on Sunday. Governor-elect Joe Lombardo addresses...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Dec. 10, 2022

Mary Jane's Weather Forecast: Dec. 10, 2022 5:20 p.m. A furniture shop in the southwest Las Vegas valley is asking for the public's help to find their stolen trailer and what was inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas family grieves for teen a year after he’s gunned down

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas mother is searching for closure this holiday season more than a year after her teenage son was gunned down in Oakland. Tyrique Watley moved to Oakland in 2021 after he graduated from Canyon Springs High School where he played football. The pandemic shortened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

UNLV grads, Las Vegas Strip resorts team up to tackle cyber-security risks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Graduate students at the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) are working with major resorts and casinos in the battle against cyber security attacks. The students are competing in National Cyber League, a virtual training ground that challenges participants to solve real-world cyber security challenges, using a safe platform.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Seasonal cocktails with local mixologist

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The holiday season always calls for some seasonal libations and who better to show us than Station Casinos corporate mixologist Jamie Clark. She also shared some information about events taking place at the local properties over the holidays and shows some of the drinks and treats you can try out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

A Chop Christmas with Towbin Auto Group

Las Vegas Now visits the Towbin EV dealership, where owner Josh “Chop” Towbin gives them an update on the GR8 Toy Drive. Drop unwrapped toys and gift cards off at any Towbin dealership around the valley from now until December 16th. Donations benefit The Shade Tree.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

AirPods, giant gummy worms, a new kitten: Henderson charter school grants holiday wishes to students, staff

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Henderson charter school has made a new holiday tradition of giving its students and staff the presents and wishes they ask for. Pinecrest Academy Sloan Canyon began “winter wishes” last year, a program where school officials grant the wishes that students and staff submitted to them. Principal Lisa Satory said a mix of school fundraisers and community donors gave this giving program a second life this year.
HENDERSON, NV

