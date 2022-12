After a week off, the #19 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish hockey team is back on the ice this weekend, closing out the first half of their season and fall semester by welcoming the Big Ten leading Penn State Nittany Lions to South Bend. Penn State comes into the weekend with a 14-4 record (6-4 in conference) and ranked #5 in the country. Notre Dame meanwhile sits at 7-7-2 with a conference record of 3-4-1, which puts them 6th of 7 ahead of only the Wisconsin Badgers. Wins this weekend over a top team would go a long way to propelling the Irish into the spring semester with some momentum.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO