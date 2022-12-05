Read full article on original website
Maryland GOP taps Congressman’s wife as new chair
Maryland Republicans, still stinging from big statewide losses in the midterm elections, have chosen Nicole Beus Harris as its new statewide chair, The Washington Post reported Saturday. Wife of Congressman Andy Harris, the only Republican in Maryland’s congressional delegation, Beus Harris was selected over Gordana Schifanelli, this year’s Republican nominee...
Polar Plunge: Arctic chill to sweep into DC by mid-December
While the work week ended with seasonal temperatures, heaters will soon be working overtime across the Washington metro area. If you think the month has been off to a mild start, you are right. The average temperature at Reagan National Airport so far this month is 1.6 degrees above average. The warmest day was Dec. 3, topping out at 62 degrees.
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy.
NEW YORK (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams wins Heisman Trophy. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Tall vehicles on Virginia Express Lanes will now pay 3 times standard rate
The cost of driving a large vehicle on Virginia’s Express Lanes just got bigger. Starting Sunday, Dec. 11, vehicles 7 feet or taller are required to pay three times the standard toll across Interstates 495, 95 and 395. According to the ExpressLanes website, a typical $5 standard toll will...
Scientists say eruption of Hawaii volcano continues to ease
HONOLULU (AP) — The eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island continues to ease, scientists said Sunday, reinforcing an earlier pronouncement that the mountain’s first flare-up in nearly 40 years might soon end. “We have good news to report,” Ken Hon, the scientist in...
Frustration of Gen Z in DC: How to get that apartment even with bad credit
It’s not breaking news to tell you about how hard it is to find a good, affordable apartment in the District. It often feels like you’re picking between one or the other, but that having both isn’t possible. The D.C. area got a reminder of that this...
As Md. Republicans pick up the pieces, a push emerges to recruit and train candidates at the county level
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. As Maryland Republicans prepare to gather at the Maryland Live! Casino Saturday to elect a new slate of leaders following a calamitous election cycle, one GOP consultant is pushing an idea to help build the party from the ground up.
Baltimore, DC, Richmond among America’s most sinful cities
Think your neighbors are a bunch of heathens? Then perhaps you live in one of America’s most sinful cities. With its latest list of Most Sinful Cities in America, WalletHub makes it clear Las Vegas — which did rank in the top spot this year — is far from alone.
Teen overdoses in Va., Md. tied to counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl
An alarming new phase of the opioid crisis appears to be escalating, with more overdoses being reported in parts of the D.C. region tied to counterfeit painkillers that are laced with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. According to Prince William County police in Virginia, officers responded to three overdoses involving...
Decomposing body found in Montgomery Co. gas station shooting suspect’s home
A suspect is in custody for the shooting death of a White Oak, Maryland, gas station employee Thursday afternoon — and authorities later found a woman dead in his apartment. Montgomery County officials said 31-year-old Torrey Moore was arrested Friday morning and accused of killing 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, a clerk at a Shell gas station convenience store, the day prior.
USC QB Caleb Williams could be the DC region’s first Heisman winner
D.C. native and University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is a finalist — and the betting favorite — to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. If he wins, Williams would be the first-ever player from the D.C. region to win college football’s most coveted award.
Kinsey scores 26, Marshall knocks off Robert Morris 69-60
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Taevion Kinsey’s 26 points helped Marshall defeat Robert Morris 69-60 on Saturday night. Kinsey also had five assists for the Thundering Herd (9-1). Andrew Taylor scored 15 points while going 6 of 15 (2 for 7 from distance), and added three steals. Kamdyn Curfman recorded 10 points and was 3-of-8 shooting (2 for 6 from distance). The Thundering Herd picked up their ninth straight victory.
Iona secures 72-57 win against Saint Bonaventure
NEW YORK (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph scored 24 points as Iona beat Saint Bonaventure 72-57 on Sunday. Joseph added 10 rebounds for the Gaels (6-2). Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Daniss Jenkins recorded 11 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (2 for 6 from distance).
Whitmore shines for Villanova in win over Boston College
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Highly touted freshman Cam Whitmore scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench, leading Villanova to a 77-56 victory over Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic. With the Wildcats leading 56-46 near the 9-minute mark of the second half, Mark Armstrong...
