The New York State Department of Transportation has denied the Village of Lewiston’s request to lower the speed limit on Center Street from 30 mph to 25 mph. In written correspondence sent Wednesday, NYS DOT Region 5 Regional Director Frank Cirillo, SR/WA, wrote, in part, “The need for a reduced speed limit is based on a thorough evaluation of many factors, including roadway characteristics, roadside development, and a statistical analysis of prevailing speeds as determined by radar checks. The majority of motorists drive at a speed which they perceive to be reasonable and prudent for existing conditions. Experience has shown that if there is no apparent reason for driving at a reduced speed, the posting of signs with an arbitrarily lower speed limit does not result in voluntary compliance by the majority of drivers. Thus, the lower speed limit results in larger speed differentials which can make the road less safe.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO