FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wnypapers.com
Give blood or platelets with Red Cross ahead of hectic holiday weeks
$10 Amazon.com gift card or T-shirt for donors this month. As more people make travel plans to celebrate with family and friends this year, the American Red Cross asks donors to set aside a time to give blood or platelets for patients waiting for care over the holidays. Throughout the...
Night of holiday music set
The Grand Island Central School District said, “Please join us next Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Grand Island High School Auditorium for an evening of holiday music. The concert will feature the Grand Island High School orchestra, choirs, concert band and wind ensemble. “Safe travels to...
Special use permit renewed for proposed Amberwood Drive bed and breakfast
A proposed bed and breakfast on Amberwood Drive that, for more than a year, had generated opposition among the neighbors of Cherrish and Matthew Beals, will be able to open to guests. The Grand Island Town Board granted the proposal a renewal of its special use permit with a list of conditions at its Dec. 5 meeting.
Popular writer, beloved community member and former NFP editor Susan Mikula Campbell passes
On Dec. 5, 2022, Susan Mikula Campbell of Youngstown passed through the gates of Heaven into paradise, and into the waiting arms of Jesus and her loving parents, John and Pearl Mikula. Susan was born on Oct. 6, 1946, and grew up in the LaSalle area of Niagara Falls. She...
Obituary: Janet R. Grimes (nee Gabel)
Janet R. Grimes (nee Gabel), age 88, passed away at her home on Grand Island surrounded by loving family. She was a beloved wife, devoted mother and doting grandmother. Janet enjoyed traveling to spend time with her family in Georgia and California. Janet is survived by her husband of 68...
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Marsha McWilson: Local celebrity honored by Niagara County Legislature
The Niagara County Legislature recognized local celebrity Marsha McWilson at a meeting earlier this week. She was lauded for her “outstanding contributions to the community.”. Niagara County Legislator Jeffrey Elder read a proclamation declaring Dec. 6 as “Marsha McWilson Day.”. Pictured, from left: Elder, McWilson, Legislature Minority Leader...
Niagara Falls police investigating homicide
Per the Office of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. At approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for a gunshot victim who had arrived at the emergency room. Officers learned the female victim was shot while in the 400 block of...
DOT to keep Center Street speed limit at 30 mph
The New York State Department of Transportation has denied the Village of Lewiston’s request to lower the speed limit on Center Street from 30 mph to 25 mph. In written correspondence sent Wednesday, NYS DOT Region 5 Regional Director Frank Cirillo, SR/WA, wrote, in part, “The need for a reduced speed limit is based on a thorough evaluation of many factors, including roadway characteristics, roadside development, and a statistical analysis of prevailing speeds as determined by radar checks. The majority of motorists drive at a speed which they perceive to be reasonable and prudent for existing conditions. Experience has shown that if there is no apparent reason for driving at a reduced speed, the posting of signs with an arbitrarily lower speed limit does not result in voluntary compliance by the majority of drivers. Thus, the lower speed limit results in larger speed differentials which can make the road less safe.
Obituary: Helen Tomkinson (nee Lucchino)
Helen Tomkinson (nee Lucchino), also known as “Mrs. Helen,” died Dec. 4, 2022. The Grand Island resident was the daughter of the late Michael C. and Anna Lucchino; the wife of the late Thomas “Tim” Tomkinson; the mother of Nancy (Jay) Hollinger and the late Robert Tomkinson; the grandmother of Ashley and Jason Hollinger; the great-grandma of Joseph Ciovacco; and the sister of Elizabeth Lucchino, the late Michael V. Lucchino and the late Marie (Ryan) Ball. Helen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Niagara University announces construction of solar array on campus
Niagara University announced it has partnered with Montante Solar to develop and maintain a solar array on its Lewiston campus. The array, which is expected to generate four megawatts at peak solar capacity, is targeted to be operational in October 2023 – and represents another major step forward in the university’s commitment to environmental stewardship.
Niagara County Legislature honors Roy-Hart FFA students
The Niagara County Legislature honored the Royalton-Hartland School District chapter of the FFA at during its meeting this week. Members honored the students’ success at the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, held this past October. Legislator Mike Hill presented a proclamation recognizing the student’s achievement, and...
Winter energy fairs to provide information & assistance on energy affordability programs, services for older adults
Events to be held in Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Utica. State and county agencies are partnering on a series of winter energy fairs, including three upcoming events next week in Western and Central New York. Organizers said, “The fairs are free and open to the public. They provide an opportunity for...
Lewiston-Porter High School honor rolls
Lewiston-Porter High School announced the following students have been named to its high honor, honor and merit rolls for the first quarter marking period of the 2022-23 academic year. Grade 12. High honor – Ahmad AbuHammad, Sophia Auer, Anthony Aversa, Edoardo Baratta, Joseph Beilman, Emma Buckley, Vincent Carlo, Dominic Churakos,...
Kearns announces extension for REAL ID requirement
Erie County Clerk Michael P. Kearns announced the Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement of The REAL ID Act by another two years, with a new enforcement date of May 7, 2025. U.S. travelers will then be required to provide a REAL ID-compliant credential if they want to board...
