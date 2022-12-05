ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

The Clemson Insider

Clemson LB enters portal

The second level of Clemson's defense is losing some depth to the transfer portal. A source tells The Clemson Insider that linebacker Lavonta Bentley has entered the portal. Bentley had played in all 13 (...)
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Clemson RB update

For the latest on Tigers’ four-star running back target Christopher Johnson of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard, click HERE.
CLEMSON, SC
WSOC Charlotte

ACC Championship in Charlotte draws best crowd since 2019

CHARLOTTE — The ACC Football Championship Game this weekend attracted its largest crowd since 2019, with announced attendance of 64,115 for Clemson’s 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium. Last year, Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 45-21 in the championship game. Attendance was 57,856. Stadium...
CLEMSON, SC
WLOS.com

Rosman High School football coach relieved of duties

ROSMAN, N.C. (WLOS) — After three years with the program, Rosman High School head football coach, Dusty Robinson, has been relieved of his coaching duties. A press release from Transylvania County Schools announced on Tuesday that the school would be parting ways with Robinson after he lead the Tigers for the past three years.
ROSMAN, NC
wspa.com

Reubens Food Spirits & Sports

Great food, old style sodas and gift cards for the holidays. Reubens has it all and Casey is here to tell us why you should give the restaurant a try.
GREER, SC
Kennardo G. James

Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”

Two SC cities were named the "Friendliest Cities in the U.S."Photo byTime Out. There has been a big debate going on for years - which city is the most friendly? There are a plethora of friendly cities in the U.S. and many of them have a case to be named "#1". However, one major national publication in the travel industry did some research and they think they have the answer to this question! South Carolinians will be proud to know that not one but two SC cities made the list - one of them came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which two SC cities made the list as well as the other cities that made the cut.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Governor suspends Pickens city council member after arrest

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina's governor following his arrest and indictment.
PICKENS, SC
wspa.com

‘Hostile’ employee pulls gun on coworkers in Upstate

An Anderson man faces multiple charges after police said he assaulted, threatened, and pulled a gun on his coworkers at a restaurant Monday morning.
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer

Officers investigating deadly shooting in Greer
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million

Greenville Library Board buying vacant Bi-Lo property for $6 million
GREENVILLE, SC

