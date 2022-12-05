ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, KY

linknky.com

Police ID Covington homicide victim, suspect

The victim and suspect in a Saturday morning shooting in Covington have been identified by police. Cincinnati resident Antwon Mulder, 33, was identified by police as the man who was shot in a home at 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday. First responders rushed him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Lockland officer hit, hospitalized after crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Lockland police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit by another car early Sunday morning, according to Lockland police. The officer was traveling east on Galbraith Road near Burns Avenue just after 3 a.m. when a white minivan hit the cruiser before hitting a tree, police said.
LOCKLAND, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police are responding to a report of an aggravated robbery on Short Vine in Corryville

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an aggravated armed robbery on Short Vine Street in Corryville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington man’s death ruled homicide

A shooting incident on Covington’s 21st Street has been ruled a homicide. First responders were sent to 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting, per a press release from the Covington Police Department. Officers found a male “suffering from a gunshot wound” and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Florence

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -A pedestrian was hit in Florence early Sunday morning and was taken to the UC Medical Center where the person is listed in critical condition, according to Sergeant Michael Gonterman with the City of Florence Police Department. Officers were called to Burlington Pike near the intersection of...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen

LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
GOSHEN, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting

Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
OXFORD, OH
WLWT 5

1 injured after fire in Dearborn County

DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person is injured after a fire at an assisted living facility in Dearborn County. The fire occurred on Alpha Drive near Lenover Street in Dillsboro around 10 p.m. Friday. According to officials, a 47-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation. He...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
FAIRFIELD, OH

