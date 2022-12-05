Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Police ID Covington homicide victim, suspect
The victim and suspect in a Saturday morning shooting in Covington have been identified by police. Cincinnati resident Antwon Mulder, 33, was identified by police as the man who was shot in a home at 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday. First responders rushed him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
WLWT 5
Fox 19
Lockland officer hit, hospitalized after crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Lockland police officer was taken to the hospital after his cruiser was hit by another car early Sunday morning, according to Lockland police. The officer was traveling east on Galbraith Road near Burns Avenue just after 3 a.m. when a white minivan hit the cruiser before hitting a tree, police said.
Fox 19
WLWT 5
Police investigating after man walks into area hospital with gunshot wound to head
DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday. The man arrived at Kettering Health Dayton around 9 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head and said the shooting happened near North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch.
linknky.com
Fox 19
5-year-old in serious condition after hit-and-run accident in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A 5-year-old boy is in serious condition after a hit-and-run accident occurred in East Price Hill Saturday night, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the accident happened in the 2800 block of Glenway Avenue around 8 p.m. The boy got out of a parked car with an adult...
Fox 19
Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Florence
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -A pedestrian was hit in Florence early Sunday morning and was taken to the UC Medical Center where the person is listed in critical condition, according to Sergeant Michael Gonterman with the City of Florence Police Department. Officers were called to Burlington Pike near the intersection of...
Fox 19
Lawrenceburg Speedway ransacked, every equipment key stolen
LAWRENCEBURG, In. (WXIX) - Police are investigating after two people broke into the Lawrenceburg Speedway and left it vandalized, resulting in thousands of dollars in damage. Track officials say it happened overnight Wednesday and that the suspects are two teenagers. Kimberly Rudisell is marketing director at the speedway. “Thursday morning,...
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County
BURLINGTON, Ky. — Police are responding to a report of a crash on KY 18 and Limaburg Road in Boone County. Traffic is impacted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault on 12th Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of an assault on 12th Street in Over-the-Rhine. Possible physical altercation. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Do you recognize them? Public asked to help ID theft suspect
KETTERING — Kettering Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect. Police said the woman pictured is suspected of stealing numerous bottles of alcohol from a local store. Information about what time the theft took place or the value of the items taken...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford Police responds to thefts and shoplifting
Oxford police reported the theft of a catalytic converter and an inflatable polar bear in the past week. The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle at 231 E. Chestnut St. on an unknown date. A female victim reported the incident to police after she returned to her car from Thanksgiving break. Police have named no suspects at this time.
WLWT 5
1 injured after fire in Dearborn County
DILLSBORO, Ind. — One person is injured after a fire at an assisted living facility in Dearborn County. The fire occurred on Alpha Drive near Lenover Street in Dillsboro around 10 p.m. Friday. According to officials, a 47-year-old man suffered second-degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation. He...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Dixie Highway and Boehm Drive in Fairfield. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies
Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will face charges.
Fox 19
Reward up to $10K for information on shots fired at Hamilton County assistant prosecutor’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is increasing the possible reward payment to $10,000 for information after shots were fired at the home of a Hamilton County assistant prosecutor. The ATF says officers with the Green Township Police Department responded to a report of shots...
Police: Man in 'critical condition' after being struck by a vehicle in Florence
At 12:55 a.m. a pedestrian was struck on Burlington Pike in Florence. They remain in critical condition.
Comments / 1