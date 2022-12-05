Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
A Massive 100-Boat Winterfest Parade Will Be A Sea of Neon Floating Through Florida This WeekendUncovering FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat And Indiana Pacers Coming Off Disappointing Losses Entering Monday’s Game
The Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers were disappointed with their performances Saturday. The Heat lost to the San Antonio Spurs, who entered with the worst record in the Western Conference. The Pacers fell to the Brooklyn Nets, who were playing without Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and five other key players.
Bucks And Rockets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Goal for Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Is No More Setbacks
The most common word associated with Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is "progress." The Heat just want to see him continue to move forward. If Saturday any indication, Oladipo is ready to take the next step. He had 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting in the Heat's loss to...
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory
Pelicans take down Suns again, win seventh straight
Zion Williamson matched his season high with 35 points as the surging New Orleans Pelicans completed a two-game sweep of
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Could Stanley Johnson Become The Miami Heat’s Next League G League Project?
The 2015 NBA draft was an unmemorable one for the Miami Heat. They chose Justise Winslow at No. 10, thinking they had a cornerstone player. Winslow never panned out because the Heat were unable to play him consistently at one position. After being traded in 2020, Winslow has bounced around...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Wears Shirt Honoring Brittney Griner
WNBA star Brittney Griner has received a wave of support after her return to the United States. The basketball world has expressed gratitude for her release, including Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade. Wade showed up to the Los Angeles Rams’ Thursday night game with a shirt saying, “We are BG”...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Upset-Minded Texans Lose Heartbreaker to Dallas Cowboys
Coming into their Sunday afternoon matchup with the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the one-win Houston Texans were major underdogs. But to the surprise of many, the Texans were able to make the Cowboys sweat, and much more, nearly pulling off the upset, but ultimately dropping their eighth straight in a 27-23 loss.
MEAC Commissioner Stills Talks Celebration Bowl, 1st-Year, Expansion, Title IX, ESports
MEAC Commissioner's exclusive interview with HBCU Legends on the Celebration Bowl, her first year, expansion, Title IX and Esports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Upset Brewing? Texans Lead Heavily Favored Cowboys at Halftime
ARLINGTON -- The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at A&T Stadium. Rotating quarterbacks Davis Mills and backup Jeff Driskel, the Texans have built a 20-17 halftime lead over the Cowboys after entering the game installed as a 17-point underdog.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Cowboys: Rookie OL Kenyon Green Questionable After Ankle Injury
The Houston Texans could be without rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the rest of their Week 14 match against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys. Late in the first quarter, Green suffered an ankle injury. The Texans announced that his return is questionable. Houston inserted offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey at guard with Green absent.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jets’ Mike White Suffers Scary Rib Injury, Returns to Game vs. Bills
After taking a massive hit in the pocket in the third quarter on Sunday, Jets quarterback Mike White was slow to get up, eventually walking off the field and straight to the locker room. White was crushed by Bills linebacker Matt Milano, trying to stand tall as he threw a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid on What Sparked Dominant Performance vs. Lakers
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claims he’s heard a lot about his effort, play, and leadership from outsiders and possibly even some inside the organization as of late. As the All-Star big man is somebody who’s expected to lead by example in Philadelphia, considering he’s the team’s most prominent...
Comments / 0