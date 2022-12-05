ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Goal for Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Is No More Setbacks

The most common word associated with Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is "progress." The Heat just want to see him continue to move forward. If Saturday any indication, Oladipo is ready to take the next step. He had 11 points on 4 of 7 shooting in the Heat's loss to...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Could Stanley Johnson Become The Miami Heat’s Next League G League Project?

The 2015 NBA draft was an unmemorable one for the Miami Heat. They chose Justise Winslow at No. 10, thinking they had a cornerstone player. Winslow never panned out because the Heat were unable to play him consistently at one position. After being traded in 2020, Winslow has bounced around...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Wears Shirt Honoring Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner has received a wave of support after her return to the United States. The basketball world has expressed gratitude for her release, including Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade. Wade showed up to the Los Angeles Rams’ Thursday night game with a shirt saying, “We are BG”...
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Upset-Minded Texans Lose Heartbreaker to Dallas Cowboys

Coming into their Sunday afternoon matchup with the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the one-win Houston Texans were major underdogs. But to the surprise of many, the Texans were able to make the Cowboys sweat, and much more, nearly pulling off the upset, but ultimately dropping their eighth straight in a 27-23 loss.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Upset Brewing? Texans Lead Heavily Favored Cowboys at Halftime

ARLINGTON -- The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at A&T Stadium. Rotating quarterbacks Davis Mills and backup Jeff Driskel, the Texans have built a 20-17 halftime lead over the Cowboys after entering the game installed as a 17-point underdog.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Texans vs. Cowboys: Rookie OL Kenyon Green Questionable After Ankle Injury

The Houston Texans could be without rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the rest of their Week 14 match against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys. Late in the first quarter, Green suffered an ankle injury. The Texans announced that his return is questionable. Houston inserted offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey at guard with Green absent.
HOUSTON, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joel Embiid on What Sparked Dominant Performance vs. Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid claims he’s heard a lot about his effort, play, and leadership from outsiders and possibly even some inside the organization as of late. As the All-Star big man is somebody who’s expected to lead by example in Philadelphia, considering he’s the team’s most prominent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

