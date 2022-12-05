Read full article on original website
Related
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
These 5,000-year-old ‘owls’ weren’t used for rituals — they were toys, study says
Archaeologists in Spain and Portugal rediscovered thousands of small stone plaques carved over 5,000 years ago. The palm-sized objects showed a variety of engravings, some simpler and some much more complex. The purpose of the plaques stumped experts. Many experts came to favor the idea that the 4,000 slate plaques...
Duchess Meghan recalls her 1st meeting with sister-in-law Princess Kate
Harry and Meghan open up in their docuseries about the royal family's reaction to their relationship.
Croatia to join Schengen zone but Romania and Bulgaria kept out
Croatia has been given the green light to join Europe’s open travel zone but Bulgaria and Romania were kept out because of opposition led by Austria over concerns about unauthorised immigration. Croatia was cleared to become the Schengen zone’s 27th member after talks between the bloc’s interior ministers in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa Split: Find Out What Went Wrong
AreAndrew Kenton andAmira Lollysa still together? The90 Day Fiancé couplefaced obstacle after obstacleduring their love story in season 8. Keep reading to find out everything about their current relationship status. How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Andrew and Amina Meet?. Amira and Andrew met online and started...
Comments / 0