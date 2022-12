WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's search for its next head football coach is underway as Jeff Brohm has officially returned to his alma mater in Louisville. Athletic director Mike Bobinski met with the media Thursday to discuss the upcoming bowl game for the Boilermakers, departures from their coaching staff, and the timetable and criteria for bringing in new leadership.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO