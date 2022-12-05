ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence Set To Start Despite Toe Injury

After a week of speculation on whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence available vs. the Tennessee Titans, it appears the answer has come: Lawrence will be active and start in Week 14. Lawrence dealt with a toe sprain this week following an injury he sustained last...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Two Bengals Starters Injured Early in Battle of Ohio Matchup With Browns

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton suffered a right foot/leg injury on the Browns' first possession of the game. He spent time in the blue medical tent and gingerly walked off the field. He hasn't gone back to the locker room, which is a good sign. He also was seen jimping and testing it on the sideline.
CINCINNATI, OH
Is It Time for Brandon Williams to Shine for Chiefs?

Earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defense was making crucial plays to win games and looked like a group that was well ahead of schedule. After 13 weeks, Steve Spagnuolo's unit has fallen back down to earth and doesn't quite resemble a championship-caliber bunch. Entering Sunday's play and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

