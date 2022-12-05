Read full article on original website
Free for a month, Kherson toils to clear Russian traps
Sunday marks one month since Russia's troops withdrew from Kherson after an eight-month occupation, sparking jubilation across Ukraine.
WTOP
Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 30-kilometer (19-mile) security corridor on Turkey’s border with Syria in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office said Sunday. Referring to Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists, Erdogan reiterated the “importance and urgency”...
WTOP
Freed Russian arms dealer says he ‘wholeheartedly’ supports Ukraine war
Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he “wholeheartedly” supports Moscow’s so-called “military operation” in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would “certainly go as a volunteer.”. Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” by his accusers,...
WTOP
US helicopter raid kills 2 Islamic State militants in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — American forces on Sunday killed two Islamic State militants in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. IS sleeper calls continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. For a few years, the group ruled swathes of both countries but lost its last stronghold in 2019.
