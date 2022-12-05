ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Turkey’s Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a 30-kilometer (19-mile) security corridor on Turkey’s border with Syria in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office said Sunday. Referring to Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists, Erdogan reiterated the “importance and urgency”...
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

Freed Russian arms dealer says he ‘wholeheartedly’ supports Ukraine war

Freed Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Saturday he “wholeheartedly” supports Moscow’s so-called “military operation” in Ukraine and that if he had the opportunity and necessary skills, he would “certainly go as a volunteer.”. Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” by his accusers,...
WTOP

US helicopter raid kills 2 Islamic State militants in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — American forces on Sunday killed two Islamic State militants in eastern Syria in a helicopter raid, U.S. Central Command said in a statement. IS sleeper calls continue to carry out deadly attacks in Syria and Iraq. For a few years, the group ruled swathes of both countries but lost its last stronghold in 2019.

Comments / 0

Community Policy