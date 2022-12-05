Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested

PETALUMA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A suspected DUI driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle has been arrested, according to an alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Christopher Middagh, 29 of Novato, was arrested on Sunday night following a reported vehicle collision on the 600 block of West Street.

First responders from Petaluma PD and the Petaluma Fire Department arrived on the scene and located the driver who had reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver, later identified as Middagh, exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication, according to police.

A DUI investigation was conducted, at the conclusion of which, it was determined that Middagh was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to an area hospital. After being medically cleared, he was booked into Sonoma County Jail for DUI.

