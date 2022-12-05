ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma DUI driver who crashed into parked vehicle arrested

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcUiX_0jXu73yP00

PETALUMA, Calif. ( KRON ) — A suspected DUI driver who crashed his car into a parked vehicle has been arrested, according to an alert from the Petaluma Police Department. Christopher Middagh, 29 of Novato, was arrested on Sunday night following a reported vehicle collision on the 600 block of West Street.

Oakland man accused of being involved in homicide sought by police

First responders from Petaluma PD and the Petaluma Fire Department arrived on the scene and located the driver who had reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle. The driver, later identified as Middagh, exhibited signs of alcohol intoxication, according to police.

A DUI investigation was conducted, at the conclusion of which, it was determined that Middagh was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrest and transported to an area hospital. After being medically cleared, he was booked into Sonoma County Jail for DUI.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Chase Bank in Vallejo: police

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A suspected drunk driver crashed into a Chase Bank building Friday night, the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) announced in a Facebook post. The collision happened around 9:22 at the Chase on 901 Tennesse St where the driver was arrested. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was still sitting inside […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma police arrest man caught driving stolen vehicle

PETALUMA (BCN) – Petaluma police arrested a man Friday who was caught driving a stolen van.Elio Dieguez-Frias, 59, was taken into custody Friday without incident, according to the Petaluma Police Department.On Friday at 6:13 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1200 block of McGregor Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle.The victim reported his white work van had just been stolen from outside his residence.A short time later, officers located the vehicle in the area of Lakeville Highway and Baywood Drive.The driver, identified as Dieguez-Frias, was taken into custody without incident.Police said Dieguez-Frias has had multiple prior arrests for vehicle theft.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Boy dies, man in critical condition after shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A boy died after a shooting Friday night, the Oakland Police Department (OPD) told KRON4. The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on the 2800 block of 68th Avenue where another victim, a man, was shot and taken to a nearby hospital. About 15 minutes later, officers found the two victims suffering […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies in early morning Oakland shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting in Oakland’s Seminary neighborhood early Sunday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department. A bit after 5 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification in the 5800 block of East 16th Street. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from at least one apparent […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

3 suspects from SoCal arrested after $15K worth of items stolen from Pleasanton shopping center

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested after approximately $15,000 worth of items were stolen from a shopping center, the Pleasanton Police Department announced Friday. The theft happened on Dec. 2 at a shopping center in Pleasanton. Undercover officers arrested the three suspects who were using large purses to steal the items. Police said […]
PLEASANTON, CA
KRON4 News

Teen struck by SUV at intersection near Brentwood high school

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A teen pedestrian was struck by an SUV Friday afternoon, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a press release. The incident happened around 3:28 p.m. at the intersection of Spruce Street and Shasta Daisy Drive near Liberty High School. The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was walking when the vehicle struck him. […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF woman fatally stabbed by relative Friday night

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city's Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested in connection with battery, other crimes in Petaluma

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with battering two men in a hotel parking lot. Kyler Udell, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery resulting in serious injury, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 10:14 a.m., officers responded to […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police make a quick arrest in mail theft

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (BCN)– Fairfield police arrested two people Sunday suspected of stealing mail, a vehicle, and a gun. Officers responded to a 3:50 p.m. report of a man and a woman stealing mail in Cordelia, a town west of Fairfield, according to a news release from Fairfield police. A victim told police that when he […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman fatally stabbed by relative in San Francisco’s Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Friday night. Officers responded to Orsi Circle in the city’s Bayview neighborhood at approximately 8 p.m. Than Zin, the 28-year-old suspect, was detained and booked for murder. The victim is a 51-year-old woman who is related to the suspect, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Stabbing in Bayview leaves one woman dead

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was arrested on homicide charges after a stabbing in Bayview that left one woman dead, according to the San Francisco Police Department. SFPD says that just after 8 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing on the 100 block of Orsi Circle. When they […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man dies on Bay Fair BART platform

(KRON) — One man died on the Bay Fair BART platform in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit Police. Police were conducting sweeps of the trains when they found an unresponsive man on the platform. Police attempted to revive the man by administering two doses of NARCAN and beginning […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect sought in fatal shooting of man Thursday morning in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. - A man was fatally shot in Vallejo early Thursday morning, and police investigators are searching for a suspect. A Vallejo police spokesperson said Thursday evening that the incident, in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street, occurred at approximately 5:34 a.m. That is when officers responded to the shooting. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Arrested in Assault of Two Tourists Outside Petaluma Hotel

Police in Petaluma on Thursday arrested a man in connection with battering two men in a hotel parking lot. Kyler Udell, 27, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and battery resulting in serious injury, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at 10:14 a.m., officers...
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy