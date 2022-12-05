Read full article on original website
Stay Warm in These Cozy Heated Igloos for Outdoor Dining in West Michigan
A trend that began during the pandemic is here to stay - and I for one, am here for it!. Eating outside in heated igloos and greenhouses is such a fun experience and there's plenty of places to do it in West Michigan!. Igloo Dining Gains in Popularity. While outdoor...
6 Cozy Cabins/Cottages to Stay At This Winter in Michigan [GALLERY]
When you think of the winter season, what do you immediately think of?. For me, I immediately think of a piping hot cup of hot chocolate with a lot of fluffy marshmallows. I think of a cozy living room with lots of fluffy rugs, fuzzy socks, a comfy onesie, and a fire going in the fireplace.
Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?
Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
10 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Since I moved to Michigan back in June, I have made it my sole mission to find out all of the crazy things that Michigan has to offer. From figuring out new foods to not allowing myself to say the word pop for soda, Michigan has quite a few unique attributes.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 9-11, 2022
There are more Christmas themed events as we get closer to the holiday. There are also plenty of Christmas lights, The Nutcracker, Visit a Turn-of-the-Century Village, Comedy, Music, and a Whoville 5K. Tuesday, November 22-Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Downtown Muskegon, MI. The Muskegon Museum of Art is collaborating with...
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
These Michigan Spots Have The Best Breakfast In the State According To Food & Wine
I love working in radio, but getting up at the buttcrack of dawn has never really been my thing. I do, however, love getting up early on the weekend to enjoy a nice big breakfast. One of my favorite places to grab breakfast on the weekend is Cherie Inn. I...
What Are VMT Fees? You May Soon Get Socked with Them in Michigan
Michigan drivers could soon be hit with yet more fees to keep their cars on the road. A group of Michigan legislators is proposing VMT or 'Vehicle Miles Traveled' fees to offset revenue not collected due to lower gas taxes. The proposed initiative would charge drivers based on the number...
Heads Up – Traffic Signals Downtown Grand Rapids are Going Back to Normal
If you've been downtown Grand Rapids the past few years, you've noticed something different about the traffic signals... Since the summer of 2020, traffic lights downtown have been blinking red, creating all-way stops at intersections. What's Going On With the Blinking Red Lights Downtown Grand Rapids?. As less people were...
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust
A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
How Did Michigan State Police Cruisers Get The Nickname “Blue Goose”?
I've always loved the look of a Michigan State Police cruiser. Unless it's in my rearview mirror pulling me over speeding, I don't like that at all. Recently on social media, I've seen posts about events with the Michigan State Police called "Stuff A Blue Goose" and it had a picture of an MSP Cruiser.
What Term was Googled More in Grand Rapids Than Anywhere Else?
Whenever we need an answer to something, the first thing most of us do it turn to Google. Everything you do on Google is tracked. It is interesting to look back and see just what people were "googling" in the last year. Google has put together their "Local Year in...
Will Grand Grand Rapids UICA Still Exist in Our Art Scene?
It was an email statement that was issued late yesterday afternoon that caught my eye. I came to me and said, An Update About the Future of the UICA. I opened it with great anticipation. The UICA had been in a real struggle since the pandemic, and I was hoping...
Grand Rapid Business Owners Play Santa By Buying $2500 Worth of Groceries For Strangers
The holiday season is all about showering the world with love. Some people do it in the form of buying presents for their loved ones, some of us send cards and carol, while others may find themselves doing acts of service and love around the holidays. And that's exactly what...
Get Ready! Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals will be reactivated
Ever since I moved to Grand Rapids, I was thoroughly confused by the flashing red traffic lights that are placed throughout the downtown area. I would always stop for way too long and I would get a ton of people blasting their horns at me. Thankfully, I finally adjusted. During...
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carrier In Michigan?
It's the holiday season and the time of the year when you consider giving certain people in your life a nice tip for all the great work they did for you in the past year. My wife and I usually give a Christmas tip to our hair stylist and barber along with some of our favorite restaurant servers. But one person we were thinking about tipping this year is our mailman Garret.
Gas is Under $3 per Gallon at Some Grand Rapids Area Pumps
For a lot of us, we hate to see that final total when we are filling up gas tanks in our vehicles. Last June we were paying over $5 a gallon. Since that time, prices have slowly dropped -- fluctuating a bit along the way. As of last weekend, some...
