Holland, MI

97.9 WGRD

Did You Know These 5 Interesting Facts About West Michigan?

Muskegon is known for many things: fishing, sailing regattas, and being a popular vacation spot. But did you know that there would not be any snowboards without the invention of 'Snufers' made in Muskegon?. For the full story, check out this article. Also, the iconic Raggedy Ann doll was first...
MUSKEGON, MI
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 9-11, 2022

There are more Christmas themed events as we get closer to the holiday. There are also plenty of Christmas lights, The Nutcracker, Visit a Turn-of-the-Century Village, Comedy, Music, and a Whoville 5K. Tuesday, November 22-Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Downtown Muskegon, MI. The Muskegon Museum of Art is collaborating with...
MICHIGAN STATE
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust

A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
THREE RIVERS, MI
Is It Actually Legal to Tip Your Mail Carrier In Michigan?

It's the holiday season and the time of the year when you consider giving certain people in your life a nice tip for all the great work they did for you in the past year. My wife and I usually give a Christmas tip to our hair stylist and barber along with some of our favorite restaurant servers. But one person we were thinking about tipping this year is our mailman Garret.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids, MI
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

