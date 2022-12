A pair of major redevelopment projects in Miami Beach are up for consideration by the city’s Historic Preservation Board next week. Michael Shvo, who is developing three office projects in Miami Beach, is seeking approval to redevelop the iconic clock office tower at 407 Lincoln Road. And a partnership between Witkoff and Monroe Capital wants authorization to obtain a demolition permit for a 20-story building at The Shore Club that was added in 2001.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO