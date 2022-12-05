Mrs. Mildred Ann (Redd) Pyle, 95, of Newport passed away Wednesday, at her home. She was born in Newport on January 28, 1927, to Robert and Liddie Ann (Hensley) Redd. Mrs. Pyle was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Mrs. Mildred and her husband owned Pyle Floor Covering where they worked together for many years. She loved working in her flower beds, knitting, crocheting, making ceramics, and spending time with her grandchildren.

NEWPORT, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO