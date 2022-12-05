ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FitMo

A woman on Airplane wakes to find a toddler drawing on her sock and no one at her side

A WOMAN was taken aback when she woke up to find a small kid had drawn all over her socks. Julia Valentine, a passenger, had removed her shoes and nodded out, her feet wedged between the plane's wall and the seat in front. When she awoke from her sleep, she noticed that the kid in front of her had given her crisp white socks a stylish new pattern.
New York Post

I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks

Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop.  Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly.  “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

Dad hates his own toddler's name and has already changed it once

Naming your child is no easy task, especially when you've got a few ideas and can't decide on just one. This was the problem for a UK father who said he and his wife were pressured into naming their newborn - and now he's not so sure about their decision.
The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
intheknow.com

Dad lets his baby get exercise on the airplane in the funniest way

This dad came up with the most brilliantly lazy parenting hack for letting your baby get some exercise and work off a little steam on long airplane flights!. Darcey (@darceomatic) is a TikToker and fiction writer who came across a truly genius parenting hack while traveling on an airplane recently. A few rows ahead of her, Darcey spotted a dad letting his baby get some exercise on the plane—without ever having to leave his seat! In the viral video that racked up more than 1 million views, Darcey records the dad as he allows his baby to crawl forward, then pulls him back by the seat of his pants, creating a manual treadmill for his baby to crawl on!
Grazia

Home Alone: When Is It OK To Leave Your Kids On Their Own?

Around this time of year, I always sit down to watch a few Christmas films with my three children who are 13, 10 and eight. One of our absolute favourites is a classic from my own childhood, Home Alone, where eight-year-old Kevin McAllister gets accidentally left home alone while his family jet off to Paris for the Christmas holidays.
GEORGIA STATE
Pinkbike.com

Video: Eliott Lapotre Goes Huge in 'Lost Paradise 2'

I’m really happy to show you Lost Paradise 2 - filmed in my home forest this summer, I put all I have in this one. We started building 20 months ago (April 2021) during a summer full of rain. There were sources and water everywhere on the ground, we tried to fix that with pipes and gravel to make a drain at some places but it was almost impossible to finish the build in time. This year was better, but this time, there was no rain. Glad that the forest have some water area near to the spot, so we were able to finish building it. Lost Paradise's philosophy is to document mountain biking for the community to motivate more people to ride bikes & dig trails. So grateful to have a big crew behind me, they help me only by friendship and passion, they know who they are.
intheknow.com

Mom shares simple hack to prevent kids from slamming doors

This TikTok mom shared her brilliantly simple life hack for preventing your toddler from slamming their door!. SuzyQ (@ocwarrior19) is a TikToker and parent who shares a wide range of nifty parenting hacks and product reviews. In a recent video, SuzyQ shared her favorite parenting hack, which also happens to be extremely simple! To prevent her toddler from slamming her door, SuzyQ simply cuts up a foam pool noodle and attaches it to her toddler’s door. It’s that easy!
Fatherly

Flying with a Baby and Toddler: The Baby Travel Gear You Need For a Smooth Landing

Emma Chao/Courtesy Melissa & Doug, JetKids, PuroQuiet; Fatherly; Getty Images. If given a choice between spending an afternoon at the DMV or engaging in that sweaty, full-contact sport known as baby travel, any sane parent would choose the former. That’s because flying with babies and toddlers is akin to U.S. Marine Corps boot camp, albeit more intense. It also requires the same amount of gear, some of which is essential and some of which is optional but makes life easier, from travel toys, pillows, and trays to airplane beds and baby headphones.

