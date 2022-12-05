Read full article on original website
Wisconsin outlasts Iowa in overtime after losing late lead in regulation
Tyler Wahl had 21 points and seven rebounds and Steven Crowl added 12 points with seven assists as the Wisconsin
Knicks beat Kings 112-99 for 4th straight victory
Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night
