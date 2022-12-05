ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chadron, NE

Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month

CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale

The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
Alliance library to hold story time with Girl Scouts

Alliance –Story Time with Girl Scouts will begin on Saturday, December 10th from 10:30-11:30 am in the Community Room for preschool through 6th grade. Join local Girl Scouts for a story and craft, plus cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free of charge and will continue on a monthly basis with a collaboration of local Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska chapters and the Alliance Public Library.
Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron

On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person

Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
