Carley named CSC Project Strive/TRiO November Student of the Month
CHADRON – Chadron State College student Jeremy Carley was the Project Strive/TRiO Student of the Month for November. Carley is a senior of Dalton, Nebraska, who chose Business Finance as a major because it seemed interesting and he liked math and money while he was growing up. Being a member of the Rural Business Leaders Initiative (RBLI) provides him with a full tuition scholarship and opportunities to network with professionals in the business world and create friendships with other people in the organization. His sister, Janessa, is in the program, as well, and recommended CSC’s business program to him.
Solar workshop to be held at Dawes County 4-H building in Chadron
A Workshop on Solar for Farms, Homes, and Businesses will be held on Dec. 7 in Chadron at the Dawes County 4-H Building from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. MT. This workshop is for homeowners, farmers, and business owners who are interested in exploring solar PV systems. The workshop will...
Alliance police encourage 'Holiday Present Protection Program'
For any last minute gifts being received this year, use our Holiday Season Present Protection Program and help the community cut back on stolen packages. During the Holiday Season, send your package to us and pick it up after it is delivered. Don't let it be left unattended on your porch.
Chadron library to hold Christmas party with Santa, book sale
The Chadron Public Library, along with the Friends of the Library, will be holding our Christmas Party on Friday, December 9, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be holiday treats for everyone, the kids can see Santa, and older folks can listen to the music or make holiday crafts in Library maker space, all for free.
Alliance library to hold story time with Girl Scouts
Alliance –Story Time with Girl Scouts will begin on Saturday, December 10th from 10:30-11:30 am in the Community Room for preschool through 6th grade. Join local Girl Scouts for a story and craft, plus cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. This event is free of charge and will continue on a monthly basis with a collaboration of local Girl Scout Spirit of Nebraska chapters and the Alliance Public Library.
Special permit required for muzzleloader muley hunters in Pine Ridge
As muzzleloader deer season gets underway, hunters are being reminded that the Pine Ridge was added to Nebraska’s list of Mule Deer Conservation Area units this year. That means hunters must carry a Pine Ridge MDCA Permit to harvest mule deer in the unit; the Statewide Muzzleloader and Restricted Statewide Buck permits are no longer valid for that species there.
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
Christmas Cookie Walk to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance
A Christmas Cookie Walk will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance on Dec. 10. Proceeds will be donated to a local charity, the food pantry at one of the seminaries and LWML missions.
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron
On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
Box Butte Co. RSVP sets up 'Tree of Love' at Valor in Hemingford
Alliance –Box Butte County RSVP invites and challenges you to include a local nursing home resident in your Christmas giving this year. RSVP has set up a “Tree of Love” at Valor General Store in Hemingford that is decorated with ornaments listing gift suggestions for the residents of Hemingford Care Center.
'A Charlie Brown Christmas' movie to be held at Alliance library
Alliance – Join the Alliance Public Library in honoring Charles M. Schulz, a great legacy of over 100 years and his Peanuts characters. “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be featured during the Holiday Movie Matinee on Wednesday, December 28th from 2-4 pm in the Community Room, plus other holiday classics.
Panhandle police activity, Nov. 17 - Nov. 30
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
UPDATE: Chadron police search for missing person
Paul Bear Saves Life has been located in Rapid City, SD and confirmed by law enforcement. During the early morning hours of December 4, the Chadron Police Department took a Missing Person Report. The reporting party stated that on December 1, 33-year-old, Paul Bear Saves Life, walked away from his Chadron residence to take a stroll, but never returned and they have not heard from him.
