Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Vigil held for 77-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside gated Buckhead community

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vigil was held for the 77-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at a home in a gated Buckhead community. Dozens of people gathered in front of Eleanor Bowles’ home for the vigil. Her family says they are still in shock by the disturbing news. However, they remain positive that justice will be served.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

66-year-old man injured in shooting after argument escalates in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after police officials confirmed a 66-year-old was injured in a shooting. Officers responded to 825 York Ave. SW after reports of a shooting on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths who died because of a violent night on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon. Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple burglaries. Officers responded to 190 Adair Ave. Dec. 5 after the homeowner reported someone tried to break into their home. A preliminary investigation found that the home had been previously burglarized multiple times. Surveillance footage revealed a man using a wooden object in an attempt to break through the home’s front door. He is unsuccessful and walks away.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation

Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. 5 tips to avoid getting sick...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old man faces charges in connection to murder of 22-year-old man

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a murder in Rome on Saturday evening, according to Rome police officials. According to investigators, police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:26 p.m. near 3 Knollwood Dr. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home. The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Anyone with information should contact the...
JONESBORO, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Large 250-year-old tree falls on home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large 250-year-old tree toppled onto a home in Toco Hills Friday morning. “I heard a rumble, then I heard a crash, and the alarms went off in my house,” said Michael, who’s owned the home since 2003. It happened around...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Lanes reopen after major crash on I-20 westbound in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major crash blocked all westbound lanes on Interstate 20 before Fulton Industrial Boulevard early Sunday morning. GDOT traffic cameras show cars piled near what appears to be the site or impact of the crash. At last check, one lane of traffic has since...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

GA police officer cycling 1K miles to help human trafficking victims

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Their freedom is our fuel,” that is the motto that is keeping a Sandy Springs police officer pushing through a 1,000-mile adventure on his bike. He started in Austin, Texas, and just crossed the Georgia state line this afternoon. Officer Janssen Redcay...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Men arrested in metro Atlanta on narcotics charges after traffic stop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested n narcotics and firearms charges after a traffic stop Nov. 11. Johnny Johnson ran a red light at Marietta Street and Peachtree Street and was stopped by police officers. Johnson and his passenger, Brandon Weaver were both detained after the officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County and Weaver provided a false name.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

52-year-old man dies after losing control of car, crashing on I-75 in Marietta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marietta police officials identified the man who died in a crash early Sunday morning in Marietta. Investigators say 52-year-old James Appleton was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger on I-75 south at the exit ramp to Delk Road when he “lost control of his car, went across all lanes of travel before striking the center barrier wall.”
MARIETTA, GA

