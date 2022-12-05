Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastor Jamal Bryant shares plans for his church to launch a cannabis business to increase membershipMargaret MinnicksDekalb County, GA
Lorine Chia, Keithian, Alex Vaughn, Olisae and More Are Artists to Listen to In 2023jzonazariAtlanta, GA
Spice Up Your Lunch With a Stop At Bangkok Cabin -- And Beware of the Heat Advisory Even on Cold DaysDeanLandKennesaw, GA
50 Most Influential Women of The Southern Crescent RegionSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vigil held for 77-year-old woman fatally stabbed outside gated Buckhead community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A vigil was held for the 77-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed at a home in a gated Buckhead community. Dozens of people gathered in front of Eleanor Bowles’ home for the vigil. Her family says they are still in shock by the disturbing news. However, they remain positive that justice will be served.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman shot in apparent road rage incident on Peachtree Street
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 24-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning along Peachtree Street in Atlanta. Police said that just after 3 a.m., officers were called to 1740 Peachtree Street NW after a woman was reportedly shot. According to police, the victim was shot while inside her...
atlantanewsfirst.com
66-year-old man injured in shooting after argument escalates in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway in southwest Atlanta after police officials confirmed a 66-year-old was injured in a shooting. Officers responded to 825 York Ave. SW after reports of a shooting on Thursday evening. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Funeral held for 12-year-old killed in shooting near 17th Street bridge
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral for one of two youths who died because of a violent night on the 17th Street bridge near Atlantic Station in November was held on Saturday afternoon. Many of 12-year-old Zyion Charles’ family and community members came together for the service, sharing...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Stonecrest Mall closed after 14-year-old was shot on Saturday, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have closed Stonecrest Mall as police officials investigate a shooting that left a teenage boy injured on Saturday afternoon. According to the DeKalb County police officials, officers responded to the Stonecrest Mall just before 2:30 p.m. When police arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy was injured with a gunshot wound.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fire at a DeKalb County home displaces eight people
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a DeKalb County home displaced eight people on Sunday afternoon. DeKalb County fire and emergency services responded to a house fire at 5308 Olde St. around 1:27 p.m., according to officials. Crews arrived on the scene to heavy flames and smoke...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police investigating suspected porch pirates caught on camera in Druid Hills
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta neighborhood is on high alert after a number of people reported packages being stolen from their front stoop. Doorbell camera video at a home in Druid Hills shows the crime being committed. In the video you can see the driver of Jeep brazenly pull into a driveway. A woman wearing a blue sweatshirt steps out of the passenger side. She then proceeds to walk up to the front door and take a package from the stoop.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Teenagers shot and injured in Griffin
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teenagers were shot and injured in Griffin Thursday. Police responded to the 1700 block of Carrington Drive and found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the stomach and a grazing wound to the head. A 17-year-old was also treated for a gunshot wound to the hand. Both were treated for their injuries.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta police looking for person of interest in multiple burglaries
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in multiple burglaries. Officers responded to 190 Adair Ave. Dec. 5 after the homeowner reported someone tried to break into their home. A preliminary investigation found that the home had been previously burglarized multiple times. Surveillance footage revealed a man using a wooden object in an attempt to break through the home’s front door. He is unsuccessful and walks away.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Critical missing’ young girl who has medical condition reportedly ran away from Smyrna hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Smyrna Police Department is searching for a missing girl who ran away from Ridgeview Institution. Police said Kellie McDowell suffers from depression, and psychosis, and has had suicidal ideations. McDowell is described as a white female, around 5-feet-7-inches tall with blond hair and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County fatal shooting under investigation
Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Sophomores set sights on changing student worker minimum wage across Georgia. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. Updated: 2 hours ago. Lawrenceville man charged with arson, murder of divorce attorney. 5 tips to avoid getting sick...
atlantanewsfirst.com
20-year-old man faces charges in connection to murder of 22-year-old man
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to a murder in Rome on Saturday evening, according to Rome police officials. According to investigators, police responded to a report of shots fired around 8:26 p.m. near 3 Knollwood Dr. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2 adults, 2 juveniles arrested in connection with stolen vehicle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several arrests have been made in connection to a stolen vehicle. The Atlanta Police Department says several individuals broke into a vehicle in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. Officers spotted the vehicle but when the occupants noticed their patrol car, the driver...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jonesboro woman wanted for funeral scam
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Jonesboro woman is wanted for scamming over $80,000 by posing as an employee of a funeral home. The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. Anyone with information should contact the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Masked man fatally shoots woman inside Gwinnett County used car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a deadly shooting at a Gwinnett County used car dealership. According to officials, investigators responded to a homicide at Royal Court Motors in Snellville. When officers arrived on the scene around 2:30 pm, officials say...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Large 250-year-old tree falls on home in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large 250-year-old tree toppled onto a home in Toco Hills Friday morning. “I heard a rumble, then I heard a crash, and the alarms went off in my house,” said Michael, who’s owned the home since 2003. It happened around...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Lanes reopen after major crash on I-20 westbound in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A major crash blocked all westbound lanes on Interstate 20 before Fulton Industrial Boulevard early Sunday morning. GDOT traffic cameras show cars piled near what appears to be the site or impact of the crash. At last check, one lane of traffic has since...
atlantanewsfirst.com
GA police officer cycling 1K miles to help human trafficking victims
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “Their freedom is our fuel,” that is the motto that is keeping a Sandy Springs police officer pushing through a 1,000-mile adventure on his bike. He started in Austin, Texas, and just crossed the Georgia state line this afternoon. Officer Janssen Redcay...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Men arrested in metro Atlanta on narcotics charges after traffic stop
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two men have been arrested n narcotics and firearms charges after a traffic stop Nov. 11. Johnny Johnson ran a red light at Marietta Street and Peachtree Street and was stopped by police officers. Johnson and his passenger, Brandon Weaver were both detained after the officers noticed a strong marijuana smell coming from the car. Johnson had an outstanding warrant out of DeKalb County and Weaver provided a false name.
atlantanewsfirst.com
52-year-old man dies after losing control of car, crashing on I-75 in Marietta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marietta police officials identified the man who died in a crash early Sunday morning in Marietta. Investigators say 52-year-old James Appleton was driving his 2016 Dodge Challenger on I-75 south at the exit ramp to Delk Road when he “lost control of his car, went across all lanes of travel before striking the center barrier wall.”
Comments / 0