US 103.1

Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?

The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
CALEDONIA, MI
nowkalamazoo.com

Ice cream customers flock to the chicken

When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Weekend Fun Guide 12/9-12/11

1. Magic at the Mill-Wind Mill Island December 9 and 10th. Holland’s DeZwaan windmill is now lit up and decorated for the Holiday season! Shows are taking place this Friday and Saturday. Shows take place from 5pm to 7pm Check out all the magic as the windmill is glittered with thousands of LED tulip lights! Better yet there is a synchronized light show! Both the park and shops will be open, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. You must purchase tickets in advanced and you can find more information here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. York is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He...
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption

KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
KALAMAZOO, MI
frommichiganwithloveblog.com

Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo

This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
theshelbyreport.com

Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Earliest Sunset

This evening (Dec. 9) we had the earliest sunset of the year- 5:08 pm in Grand Rapids. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll start to gain a little daylight in the evening. Our latest sunrise comes on Jan. 3. The shortest day (9 hours and 31 seconds) is the Winter Solstice on December 21st (on the 22nd, we gain a whole 1 second of daylight). At solar noon, the sun climbs to only 24 degrees above the southern horizon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Holland, Michigan

Holland is, indeed, a fun city to visit! But, of course, the Tulip Time Festival alone would seal the deal for many people. But believe it or not, there’s more to Holland than tulips and festivals. Holland, Michigan, is a diverse community that hosts a variety of entertaining activities. From outdoor festivals to performing arts, Holland strives to offer its guests and residents a unique, fun experience for all ages.
HOLLAND, MI
102.5 The Bone

Penguin at Michigan zoo recovering after swallowing dime tossed into habitat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A penguin at a Michigan zoo is recovering from surgery after the animal swallowed a dime that was apparently tossed into its habitat. According to a Facebook post, officials at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids removed the coin from the stomach of Picchu on Friday. Zoo officials had discovered a metal object in the Magellanic penguin’s stomach during a routine X-ray exam.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122

A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

