Grand Haven ice cream shop wins best vanilla, chocolate ice cream in the country
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Ice cream aficionados rejoice: Grand Haven is officially home to some of the best ice cream in the country. Sweet Temptations, owned by Kelly Larson, took home two blue ribbons for the best ice cream in North America from the North American Ice Cream Association last month.
Downtown Holland, yogurt shop host coloring contest
A frozen yogurt shop is partnering with Downtown Holland for a fun activity that the entire family can take part in this holiday season.
Sweet success! Local shop takes home top awards
Sweet Temptations took their flavors on the road, making a big impression at the North American Ice Cream Association's annual convention.
Holiday Craft Show setting up shop in Woodland Mall
From clothing to art and everything in between, there will be a lot to shop from at an annual craft show happening at Woodland Mall on Saturday.
Have You Taken Your Family To Visit These West Michigan Reindeer Farms?
The holidays are here, and the north pole is a little too far of a trip just to say hi to Rudolph. Take your family to these Reindeer farms for some seasonal fun. Reindeer became associated with Santa and Christmas thanks to Pagan mythology . The reindeer came to symbolize creativity, resourcefulness and knowledge, whilst also representing safe journeying and endurance through travels. A perfect companion for Santa's global trip.
nowkalamazoo.com
Ice cream customers flock to the chicken
When husband and wife team Matt Searles and Sarah McNees opened the doors of Rollup Ice Cream & Tea on Stadium Drive in 2020, it was a daring endeavor at the beginning of the pandemic. Two years later, the Kalamazoo take on a Thai street food has led the entrepreneurs...
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in Michigan
Are you a second-hand hunter who loves a good bargain? If so, you’re in for a real treat with this massive thrift store in Kent County that has three full floors of merchandise. Keep reading to learn more.
WOOD
Weekend Fun Guide 12/9-12/11
1. Magic at the Mill-Wind Mill Island December 9 and 10th. Holland’s DeZwaan windmill is now lit up and decorated for the Holiday season! Shows are taking place this Friday and Saturday. Shows take place from 5pm to 7pm Check out all the magic as the windmill is glittered with thousands of LED tulip lights! Better yet there is a synchronized light show! Both the park and shops will be open, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. You must purchase tickets in advanced and you can find more information here.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and York
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Are you looking for a furry friend to add to your family this holiday season? This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two dogs who are ready to go home. York is a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix. He...
Cat café in Kalamazoo nearing its 1,000th adoption
KALAMAZOO, MI – The countdown is on at a Kalamazoo cat café. Set up as a place where people can interact with adoptable shelter cats, the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue is going beyond the fun environment. In five years of business, the Kzoo Cat Café has...
frommichiganwithloveblog.com
Family Holiday Getaway to Kalamazoo
This blog post may contain affiliate links, which may reward me in the event of a sale. I use these funds to reinvest in my blog and to create more great content like this article to share with you! My visit to Kalamazoo was sponsored by Discover Kalamazoo, however all thoughts & opinions are my own. Disclaimer here.
We’ll Miss These 10 Grand Rapids Restaurants That Closed Their Doors In 2022
We're always sad to see some of our favorite food spots go. Here are some of the restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022 in the greater Grand Rapids area that will be sorely missed. Olga's Kitchen (Woodland Mall Location) The Reason: The owners of Olga's Kitchen issued a statement...
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
What’s With All the Scarves on Poles and Trees in Downtown Grand Rapids?
Have you noticed the scarves tied to poles and trees in downtown Grand Rapids? Have you wondered what it was all about? It's simple...it's people helping people, in a simple and loving way. Let's call it the Grand Rapids scarf project. There are a lot of people in need this...
Renovations complete on animal clinic saved by Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — After months of renovations, an animal clinic in Muskegon offering low-cost veterinary services is open for business. Back in August, the Muskegon Humane Society stepped in to save Pay it Forward Animal Outreach. The space on Sherman Boulevard has been renamed Big Lake Community Animal Clinic.
WOOD
Earliest Sunset
This evening (Dec. 9) we had the earliest sunset of the year- 5:08 pm in Grand Rapids. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll start to gain a little daylight in the evening. Our latest sunrise comes on Jan. 3. The shortest day (9 hours and 31 seconds) is the Winter Solstice on December 21st (on the 22nd, we gain a whole 1 second of daylight). At solar noon, the sun climbs to only 24 degrees above the southern horizon.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Holland, Michigan
Holland is, indeed, a fun city to visit! But, of course, the Tulip Time Festival alone would seal the deal for many people. But believe it or not, there’s more to Holland than tulips and festivals. Holland, Michigan, is a diverse community that hosts a variety of entertaining activities. From outdoor festivals to performing arts, Holland strives to offer its guests and residents a unique, fun experience for all ages.
Penguin at Michigan zoo recovering after swallowing dime tossed into habitat
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A penguin at a Michigan zoo is recovering from surgery after the animal swallowed a dime that was apparently tossed into its habitat. According to a Facebook post, officials at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids removed the coin from the stomach of Picchu on Friday. Zoo officials had discovered a metal object in the Magellanic penguin’s stomach during a routine X-ray exam.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122
A few sprinkles or flurries will remain possible this evening and overnight, but should be few and far between. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. With low temperatures below freezing, an isolated icy patch is possible early Monday morning. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 121122. A few sprinkles or flurries...
