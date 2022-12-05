Read full article on original website
Getlabs, Blokes partner on at-home access to men’s health treatments
Getlabs on Thursday announced a partnership with the men’s health treatment platform developer Blokes that brings at-home lab draws to Blokes clients and aims to improve access to hormone and testosterone treatments while safeguarding privacy. Getlabs said that Blokes users can order its remote diagnostic collections services to test...
Tesis Biosciences developing approach to differentiate mTBI from PTSD
Tesis Biosciences on Friday announced a proposed study design to develop molecular biomarkers that differentiate mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The firm said the study will apply a high-throughput genomics method to analyze peripheral blood mononuclear cells from veterans and civilians who were affected by...
Week in Review: Roche clearance for Alzheimer's disease; COVID link to brain aging; early markers of long COVID; more
Diagnostic testing for brain health tends to get less exposure than for many other applications, but the topic rose to prominence this week. Roche announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it 510(k) clearance to market its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays for Alzheimer’s disease.
