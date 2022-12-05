Diagnostic testing for brain health tends to get less exposure than for many other applications, but the topic rose to prominence this week. Roche announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it 510(k) clearance to market its Elecsys beta-Amyloid (1-42) CSF II (Abeta42) and Elecsys Phospho-Tau (181P) CSF (pTau181) assays for Alzheimer’s disease.

