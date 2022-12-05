Read full article on original website
thepalmspringspost.com
Election 2022: How votes broke down for trio of City Council races, what county officials say needs fixing
Riverside County’s elected leaders pointed to a few issues surrounding the Nov. 8 General Election this week, with at least one mentioning how long it took to tally all the votes. With those votes now completely counted, we’re getting a better look at how candidates for three Palm Springs City Council races did in each of their district’s neighborhoods.
thepalmspringspost.com
Review: CVRep’s ‘Fun Home’ will take your breath away as cast executes all the right moves
One of the great things about buying season tickets is, you don’t always know what you’ll get. “Fun Home,” the latest Coachella Valley Repertory production, comes to Cathedral City with a dazzling resume. It began life as a popular and critically-acclaimed graphic memoir by comic strip creator Alison Bechdel. It was adapted into an off-Broadway musical that became a finalist for the 2014 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It moved to Broadway and won the Tony for Best Musical. The soundtrack got nominated for a Grammy. Critics raved.
