Children, teens receive a holiday experience on Bell Street
Those with Overcoming Believers Church were helping people get in the holiday spirit with their annual blessings on the Bell Street event Saturday.
How to make your Christmas tree last longer
Having a Christmas tree can add a lovely ambiance to a home during the holiday season, but for those who find their tree doesn't last long enough, these tips can help.
Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
Do you live in an ingredient household?
The term "ingredient household" has been making rounds on TikTok, but the term has been making it into Google searches for years.
Residents on English Mountain nearing two weeks with no water
Residents on English Mountain heard what they have been wanting to hear for a long time; a review board with the state Comptroller's Office has asked for all current board members of ESCUD to step down. There are still problems that need to be addressed and people still without water.
Knoxville nonprofit helps woman find new start after living on the street
A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing.
Pellissippi State growing vegetables for campus food pantry
Pellissippi State Community College is providing students with a real-time look at how food is grown.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 9-11
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
Double Your Donation' Day at Second Harvest
This annual event is a telethon and day of giving to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. All donations made to Second Harvest on Double Your Donation Day will be matched up to $750,000. Double Your Donation’ Day at Second Harvest. This annual event is a telethon and day of...
Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"
Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee's second oldest …. Learn about the history of Dandridge, Tennessee in this edition of Tennessee Treasures.
Knoxville Fire continues investigation into Clinton Highway fires
An investigation is underway after Knoxville had several fires in the area.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
TSSAA allows student NILs
UT wins best student section
Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007. Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007.
Vehicles damaged after crash on University Avenue in Knoxville
WATE 6 was at the scene of two cars that were damaged after a crash in North Knoxville.
Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search
Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours.
Knoxville Fire responds to 3 ‘suspicious’ fires along Clinton Highway overnight
Investigations into what officials believe are suspicious fires are underway after Knoxville Fire Department crews worked three separate incidents along Clinton Highway early Friday.
Authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' fugitive in Cocke County
A search for a fugitive considered armed and dangerous in Cocke County is ongoing Friday according to the sheriff's office. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect as Gary Ball, who is wanted on violation of parole.
4 accused of taking rifle, ammo, ballistic vest from patrol cars in Knoxville
Knoxville Police, Knox County Sheriff's Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were all victims of car burglaries in October.
