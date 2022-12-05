ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Unicorn World shares magical experience in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Unicorn World is bringing a magical experience to Knoxville for a weekend full of fun for the whole family. Unicorn World is an interactive attraction that will be in Knoxville on Dec 10-11. The event, which includes a magical forest and animatronic unicorns and will take place at the World’s Fair Exhibition Hall.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

A home for the holidays

A Knoxville woman now has a home for the first time in a long time that help from a local nonprofit. Kathy Hagy said hard work and help from Care Cuts Ministry led her to take the steps to qualify for and move into affordable housing. A home for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Double Your Donation' Day at Second Harvest

This annual event is a telethon and day of giving to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank. All donations made to Second Harvest on Double Your Donation Day will be matched up to $750,000. Double Your Donation’ Day at Second Harvest. This annual event is a telethon and day of...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Church shares "Blessings on Bell Street"

KFD continues investigation into Clinton Highway …. After reports of three separate incidents along Clinton Highway, officials said the fires are considered suspicious at this time. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s second oldest …. Learn about the history of Dandridge, Tennessee in this edition of Tennessee Treasures. A...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TSSAA allows student NILs

Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Haji Jackson, a student at Lakeway Christian Academy, is one of the first Tennessee high school students to sign a NIL deal. Did you know Dandridge is Tennessee’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

UT wins best student section

Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007. Tennessee fans had a lot to cheer about this year. The Vols beat Alabama for the first time since 2006 and went undefeated at home for the first time since 2007.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search

Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search lasting several hours. Cocke County fugitive captured after hours-long search. Multiple law enforcement agencies have taken a Cocke County fugitive considered armed and dangerous into custody Friday after a search...
COCKE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy