Read full article on original website
Related
Destin Log
As COVID spikes again in Florida, seasonal flu rising with it
As COVID-19 keeps sending more Floridians to the hospital, the seasonal flu is catching up to it. While the number of COVID-positive patients statewide has ballooned by almost 50% over the past month, influenza hospitalizations have more than doubled. Medical staff across Florida tended to 1,504 COVID patients Friday, the...
Destin Log
Finally accounting for Hurricane Ian damage, USDA predicts historic low orange crop
The Florida citrus industry was already looking at a historic low for fruit production in the 2022-23 growing season. Then came Hurricane Ian. In its December citrus forecast on Friday, the first to calculate the losses from Hurricane Ian, the U.S. Department of Agriculture predicted a Florida harvest of 20 million boxes of oranges for the season, a 28.5% decline from the initial forecast in October, which was 28 million boxes.
Destin Log
'The party's on fire': Florida GOP roiled by far right takeover efforts despite 2022 wins
Urged on by prominent far right figures such as Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, ultra conservative GOP activists are seeking to take over county parties across Florida during leadership elections this month. Some have failed, such as the recent effort to install a Flynn acolyte as county party chair in...
Comments / 0