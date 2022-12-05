Read full article on original website
What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chances of a white Christmas any given year is higher the farther north you live in the TV6 viewing area (make sense, right?). To be classified and go in the record books as a “white Christmas” there must...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Christmas Store in Southern California
The Golden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Canoga Park, you might just want to visit.
Iowa, Immediately Throw Away Your Tree If You Find These Lumps
It feels like a lot of people have switched to using fake trees as their Christmas trees instead of real ones. But some people like to hold onto traditions or just like the smell of a fresh Christmas tree filling their home during the holidays. A real Christmas tree doesn't come without its risks though.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the State
With the holidays rapidly approaching, there is no better way to revel in the festivities than visiting an exciting market. South Carolina is host to a few wonderful holiday markets but none are quite as unique as this German Christmas market, keep reading to learn more.
Illinois Residents, Beware of This Sketchy Man Going Door to Door Selling Solar Panels
An Illinois woman is warning residents about a weird experience she had with a man going door to door in her neighborhood "selling" solar panels. Here's one thing about me; if I don't know you or already know that you are coming to my house, (even if I do know you), there's a dang good chance I will NOT be answering my door when you ring the bell.
kciiradio.com
Chance of Winter Weather for Southeast Iowa Thursday
Thursday, there is a chance the day will begin with a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 9 AM; then, rain likely will continue through the rest of the day. The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities is calling for a high of 43 with a 60% chance of precipitation. Thursday night, the low will be around 35. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In Arizona
Travel + Leisure rounded up a list of the best Christmas lights displays in each state.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
Someone In Wisconsin Really Put A Dog In Their TSA Carry-On Bag
I would think most of us would be familiar with the rules of air travel carry-ons by now but apparently that's not the case. Imagine you're the TSA screener at an airport in Wisconsin. You're just watching the x-ray machine, seeing bag after bag scoot through, doing your job, and you look up and see this:
Central Illinois Proud
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in “Rat Running”
It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh of the good or bad reasons.
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where
The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Should Iowans Use Their Turn Signals At Roundabouts?
Nothing will fire up an Iowa driver like a good old-fashioned roundabout. They aren't necessarily everywhere in the state of Iowa but they are slowly becoming a lot more common. When it comes to roundabouts, I feel like most Iowans are pretty much divided right down the middle. You either like them or you absolutely hate them.
Hey Illinois, There’s a New $1400 Stimulus Check Going Out to 9 Million Homes
There's a new $1400 Stimulus Check that will go out to nine million homes across America, $2800 for couples. IRSGOV. New year, new bills...There will me 9 million Americans that will receive a stimulus check of $1400, so this might help things out a bit!. So here's the deal, the...
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
Video shows meteor blazing through night sky in Northeast Ohio
Did you see it? Here's video of the moment as captured on a security camera in Eastlake.
Davenport, IA
