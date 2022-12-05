ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? Chances of a white Christmas any given year is higher the farther north you live in the TV6 viewing area (make sense, right?). To be classified and go in the record books as a “white Christmas” there must...
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Tennessee

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Tennessee. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Christmas Store in Southern California

The Golden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Canoga Park, you might just want to visit.
Iowa, Immediately Throw Away Your Tree If You Find These Lumps

It feels like a lot of people have switched to using fake trees as their Christmas trees instead of real ones. But some people like to hold onto traditions or just like the smell of a fresh Christmas tree filling their home during the holidays. A real Christmas tree doesn't come without its risks though.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Chance of Winter Weather for Southeast Iowa Thursday

Thursday, there is a chance the day will begin with a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 9 AM; then, rain likely will continue through the rest of the day. The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities is calling for a high of 43 with a 60% chance of precipitation. Thursday night, the low will be around 35. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.
Someone In Wisconsin Really Put A Dog In Their TSA Carry-On Bag

I would think most of us would be familiar with the rules of air travel carry-ons by now but apparently that's not the case. Imagine you're the TSA screener at an airport in Wisconsin. You're just watching the x-ray machine, seeing bag after bag scoot through, doing your job, and you look up and see this:
What are our chances of a white Christmas in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — December has arrived and before we know it Christmas Day will be here. Whether you love it or hate, many people will acknowledge that it’s nice to have a little snow on the ground for Christmas morning. So that begs the question, what are our chances of seeing a white Christmas in Central Illinois?
Many Iowa Drivers Frequently Engage in “Rat Running”

It's tempting to cut corners while you're out running your errands, doing your shopping, or just trying to get from A to B on a dark, cold winter day or night. There are two good reasons and one bad one why people in Iowa often engage in "rat running" but we'll tell you why the consequences far outweigh of the good or bad reasons.
3 Lottery Tickets Each Worth $200,000 Were Sold in Illinois. Here's Where

The holiday season just got a bit more cheerful for a trio of Illinois lottery players. Three players scored a Powerball ticket each worth $200,000 in the game's drawing on Saturday. Not only did the winning tickets match four numbers and the Powerball, they had added the game’s "Power Play" feature to multiply the original reward amount. The winning numbers were 6-13-33-36-37, with Powerball 7.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Should Iowans Use Their Turn Signals At Roundabouts?

Nothing will fire up an Iowa driver like a good old-fashioned roundabout. They aren't necessarily everywhere in the state of Iowa but they are slowly becoming a lot more common. When it comes to roundabouts, I feel like most Iowans are pretty much divided right down the middle. You either like them or you absolutely hate them.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
