Thursday, there is a chance the day will begin with a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain before 9 AM; then, rain likely will continue through the rest of the day. The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities is calling for a high of 43 with a 60% chance of precipitation. Thursday night, the low will be around 35. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible. Stay tuned to KCII for weather updates, including cancellations and delays, national weather service bulletins, and road conditions. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute weather coverage is AM and FM KCII and KCIIradio.com.

