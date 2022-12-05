Read full article on original website
queencreeksuntimes.com
Holiday events, new store openings at Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler Dec. 10-11
‘Tis the season for shopping and Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler is going all out to welcome the holidays with an array of special events, new shops opening and the arrival of Santa. Patriotic apparel brand Grunt Style had its grand opening at the outlets last week with another new...
scottsdale.org
Popular retailers glam up for holiday shoppers
Two of Scottsdale’s hottest retail venues have created cool events and experiences for holiday shoppers. Both Scottsdale Quarter and Scottsdale Fashion Square have converted their elegant spaces into slices of a winter wonderland to immerse shoppers in the holiday spirit. “We are helping our guests get into the holiday...
frontdoorsmedia.com
‘Wildlights for Wildlife’ Debuts New ZooLights Experience
Notable Moments: Supporters enjoyed a festive and exciting tour of the Phoenix Zoo from the comfort of their own cars! The adventure featured food trucks, live animal interactions, entertainment and an exclusive preview of the brand new ZooLights light show on the lake and several areas. Photos courtesy of Phoenix...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best Christmas and Holiday Light Displays in 2022
For some Valley residents, too much Christmas is never enough. Everyone indulges in a little excess while celebrating the holidays, but some folks take things to the extreme. Lights and decorations are as much a part of holidays in metro Phoenix as buying tamales or trucking in snow. The razzle-dazzle of lights is everywhere to be seen, from local businesses and landmarks to modest arrays of lights on thousands of houses and Yuletide die-hards who go all out with dressing up their homes.
Phoenix New Times
Eater Named This Mesa Spot One of the Best New Restaurants in The Country
Main Street in Mesa is quietly, yet quickly, becoming a dining destination in the Valley. Breweries, taco shops, bakeries, and local markets are filling in empty storefronts and bringing new talent to the Phoenix suburb. One such spot is Espiritu, a restaurant and bar that Eater just named one of...
An ocean-themed surf park is coming to Mesa, Arizona in 2023
Cannon Beach RenderingPhoto byCannon Beach Developments. Mesa, Arizona is expected to get its first-ever ocean-themed surf park in summer 2023, amassing a total of 40 acres located at the southeast corners of Power and Warner roads.
Phoenix New Times
Simple Machine Sets Its Sights on the West Valley with Glendale Taproom and Music Venue
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect the correct name of the Venue Grand. North Valley craft beer destination Simple Machine Brewing Co. is opening a second location in downtown Glendale. The new tasting room will open, “fingers crossed,” before the Super Bowl in February, says head brewer...
Pizzeria From Italy Now Open in Town
A pizza restaurant from Naples, Italy has now openedPhoto bySarang Pande/UnsplashonUnsplash. The evolution of pizza took place in the United States, but there’s no denying the birthplace of pizza is Italy. The nation continues to serve up some of the best-tasting pies pizza lovers can find anywhere in the world. And while there are numerous Italian-styled pizza restaurants open throughout metro Phoenix, few are directly based out of the European nation. That, however, has now changed, as a Naples, Italy-based restaurant has opened a satellite location in the heart of Arizona, making it the first of its kind (and only the second opened in the United States by the Naples pizza restaurant).
AZFamily
Chicken on floor, employee touching face then preparing food among health violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Women expand Etsy-like marketplace to Anthem
Erica Jerido and Jacqueline Thomas’ mission of supporting and connecting local businesses with the community has expanded to Anthem. Retail Therapy AZ opened Thanksgiving weekend in the Outlets at Anthem next to Calvin Klein, joining its location in Historic Downtown Glendale. “It came about very quickly,” said Jerido, a...
East Valley Tribune
‘Super Snowy’ Day returns to Mesa
For the first time since 2019 East Valley kids will get a chance to experience a day of snow. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Mesa Riverview open-air shopping center will host its Super Snowy Saturday holiday event. From noon to 3 p.m., kids 12 under will get a chance play in 20 tons of snow – no matter what the temperature.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Trendsetter to Know: Jessica Holland, Director of Aircraft Sales & Acquisitions at Paradise Jets
A typical day in my life includes… Cooking, Pilates, calls and emails to clients and co-workers, taking a pulse on the aircraft market and focusing on that day’s priorities. I was born… in Illinois. My favorite thing about Arizona… That it’s a state there are so many...
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New Location
A local pizzeria has opened a new restaurant.Photo byFood Photographer/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes you just can’t have too much of a good thing. That is as true in the restaurant business as anywhere else. When a restaurant connects with clients and there’s a high demand for it, most restaurant owners with the available capital will look for ways to spread out and open additional locations. In metro Phoenix, one fan-favorite pizzeria has officially opened its third location to better reach a growing number of customers and pizza lovers.
KTAR.com
Free dental care available to 1,800 patients at Phoenix arena this weekend
PHOENIX – Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix will become the state’s largest free dental clinic this weekend, with the capacity to provide care for 1,800 patients in need. The 10th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy is set to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m....
Do You Love Breakfast? This Is The Perfect Arizona City For You
Lawn Love compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurants in the United States.
Three large winning lottery tickets sold across Arizona in two days
If you've bought an Arizona lottery ticket this week, make sure to check it. You could be one of three recent winners of at least $50,000!
KTAR.com
Houston restaurant to open first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Federal American Grill, a restaurant concept based in Houston, will open its first Arizona location in Scottsdale in the coming weeks. The chain, which was founded by Matt Brice in 2013, has taken over a 7,200-square-foot standalone building in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center off of the Loop 101 and Mayo Blvd. on the boarder of Phoenix and Scottsdale.
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Arizona
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new store location in Arizona this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event this weekend. If you've been looking for another place to find furniture, holiday gifts, home decor, pet supplies, and more at discounted prices, you may be excited to learn that Big Lots is opening another new store location in Arizona this week.
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about Phoenix residential real estate market
In recent months, reports have cited Phoenix as a residential real estate market that’s finally lowering home prices after almost two full years on a steep incline. Realtor.com reports the Valley as a cooling market for buyers with the median home list price dropping 9.9% from June to September of this year. However, the September 2022 list price was still 4.4% higher than it was in September of 2021, proving the city of Phoenix continues to be on the cutting edge of real estate.
