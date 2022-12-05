Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
MySanAntonio
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
MySanAntonio
Delayed Texas maternal mortality report to be released next week, state says
A long-delayed maternal mortality report will be released to legislators and the public as early as next week, Dr. Jennifer Shuford, interim commissioner for the Department of State Health Services, said on Friday. The report was due Sept. 1, but at the last meeting of the Maternal Mortality and Morbidity...
MySanAntonio
TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following. counties, Callahan, Runnels and Taylor. *...
