Mcdowell County, WV

Federal data: Kansas oil spill biggest in Keystone history

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A ruptured pipe dumped enough oil this week into a northeastern Kansas creek to nearly fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool, becoming the largest onshore crude pipeline spill in nine years and surpassing all the previous ones on the same pipeline system combined, according to federal data.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
Oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. Canada-based TC Energy said it shut down its Keystone system Wednesday night following a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
TX WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following. counties, Callahan, Runnels and Taylor. *...
SAN ANGELO, TX

