The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced the winners of their 48th annual awards on Sunday (Dec. 11). These California-based reviewers are the second major critics group to reveal their list of winners, as their New York counterparts went first last Friday (Dec. 2). The Gotham critics named the “TAR” as Best Picture. The Cali crew concurred but Todd Field’s film tied for the top prize with “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Field won both the directing and writing award while star Cate Blanchett shared the gender-neutral leading performance award with Bill Nighy (“Living”). Last year, both groups went with...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO