King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla release Christmas card
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla smiled for their annual holiday card amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unfolding Netflix documentary drama.
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
Movie review: 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' grants laughter, heart
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," the character's second spinoff from "Shrek," takes both fairy tales and animated adventures into new territory.
19 Hilarious People Who Were Wildly Inappropriate Or Just Kind Of Weird At Christmas
DISCLAIMER: If you believe Christmas should be treated with the utmost respect...this is not the post for you.
Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards winners: ‘TAR’ takes 4, ties with ‘Everything Everywhere’ for Best Picture
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) announced the winners of their 48th annual awards on Sunday (Dec. 11). These California-based reviewers are the second major critics group to reveal their list of winners, as their New York counterparts went first last Friday (Dec. 2). The Gotham critics named the “TAR” as Best Picture. The Cali crew concurred but Todd Field’s film tied for the top prize with “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Field won both the directing and writing award while star Cate Blanchett shared the gender-neutral leading performance award with Bill Nighy (“Living”). Last year, both groups went with...
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And Everyone Abroad Should Take Notes
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
