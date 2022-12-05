Read full article on original website
Related
People On TikTok Are Saying Drinking Coffee On An Empty Stomach Causes All Sorts Of Health Issues, So We Spoke To An Expert To Get The Truth
People on TikTok have claimed that drinking coffee on an empty stomach is causing painful periods, acne, hair loss, and exhaustion. So we spoke to a doctor who rebuffed many of these claims.
verywellfamily.com
Paxlovid Safe for Pregnant People, Study Says
Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine recently published results of a study showing Paxlovid to be safe for use in pregnant people. The study was not a randomized trial, instead, researchers analyzed data from the outcomes for pregnant people who had already taken Paxlovid to treat a COVID-19 infection. The...
verywellfamily.com
Doulas Can Improve Health Outcomes for Pregnant People With Medicaid
Medicaid coverage of doulas in New York, California, and Florida improved birthing outcomes, study shows. Pregnant people who used doulas had fewer inpatient hospital admissions during pregnancy, lower odds of cesarean delivery, lower overall costs, and less likelihood of having babies with low birth rates. According to the Centers for...
verywellfamily.com
New Test Can Help Detect Early Miscarriage
A new test from a team at Yale Medicine can diagnose a miscarriage within 24 hours with 95% certainty by testing for Alpha-Fetoprotein (AFP) in vaginal blood. Quick testing allows doctors to provide life-saving treatment. It also allows patients to make informed decisions about their continued care. The same team...
