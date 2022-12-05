Maine’s 131st Legislature convened on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to undertake the organizational duties that precede the beginning of a session. This opening meeting of a new legislature is convened by the governor, who, according to the Maine Constitution, “7 days before the first Wednesday of December biennially, shall issue a summons to such persons as shall appear to have been elected by a plurality of all votes returned, to attend and take their seats.”

