Read full article on original website
Related
Ellsworth American
It's back to business in Augusta, but what about the rules of the game?
Maine’s 131st Legislature convened on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to undertake the organizational duties that precede the beginning of a session. This opening meeting of a new legislature is convened by the governor, who, according to the Maine Constitution, “7 days before the first Wednesday of December biennially, shall issue a summons to such persons as shall appear to have been elected by a plurality of all votes returned, to attend and take their seats.”
Ellsworth American
DCP program will train weatherization technicians
ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners (DCP), the community action program for Hancock and Washington counties, was in the spotlight Dec. 1, when Governor Janet Mills announced $5.4 million in climate investments to protect communities and create jobs. Mills announced she is awarding $2.5 million in workforce grants, funded by her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, to nine organizations through her Clean Energy Partnership.
Ellsworth American
Mills proposes energy relief
ELLSWORTH — Governor Janet Mills on Tuesday announced a $474 million emergency winter energy relief plan that would provide Mainers with $450 to offset rising heating costs, contribute $50 million to fuel assistance programs and give a $21 million boost to a fund for short-term housing for those facing homelessness.
Comments / 0