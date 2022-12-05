ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 14 Odds: Panthers at Seahawks

By Schuyler Callihan
 6 days ago

Can the Panthers cover the spread?

The Carolina Panthers are coming off a much-needed bye week and sit 4-8 with a chance to still make a run at the NFC South division crown, as hard as that is to believe. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks defeated a beaten up Los Angeles Rams team in the final seconds of the game thanks to a touchdown pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf.

According to SI Sportsbook , the Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites with the total currently set at 43.5.

CAROLINA PANTHERS TRENDS

Carolina is 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in eight of Carolina's last 11 games.

Carolina is 2-8 SU in their last 10 against Seattle.

Carolina is 0-9 SU in their last nine road games.

The total has gone OVER in each of Carolina's last six road games in Seattle.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS TRENDS

The total has gone OVER in seven of Seattle's last ten games.

Seattle is 5-2 SU in their last seven games.

Seattle is 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Seattle's last five games played in December.

Seattle is 1-4 SU in their last five games against NFC South opponents.

