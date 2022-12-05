Read full article on original website
Nicola Peltz Brought the Y2K Headband and French Manicure to the Red Carpet
Nicola Peltz, did you time travel to the red carpet? The actor and model recently attended The Hollywood Reporter's Women In Entertainment Gala in a look that could would have been right at home in the 2000s but looks equally on-trend today. Instead of her usual gown, Peltz slipped into...
My IVF Experience Didn’t End With a Baby
One woman's emotional story of what happens when you don't get the miracle. Last month, one of America’s most famous women revealed that she had tried for years to have a baby and underwent IVF. "It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," Jennifer Aniston told writer Danielle Pergament in her Allure cover story. "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it."
Why Isn't the Beauty Industry Talking About Hijabi Hair Care?
Walking through the beauty aisles as a young girl, I stood in front of walls that displayed women of shades and features unlike my own applying products like mascara or straightening their hair. The beauty world that my white friends indulged in did not entice me because I knew no matter what I did, I would not look like the beautiful models that were pictured.
