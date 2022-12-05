Read full article on original website
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup
The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT
Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory
Bucks And Rockets Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
RUMOR: Suns eyeing trade with West team Chris Paul will love
The Phoenix Suns have been linked with Kyle Kuzma as of late, but sure enough, he’s not the only one that the team is interested in as they look to get more help for Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Apparently, the Suns are also eyeing a potential deal with...
Lakers hit with reality check amid Russell Westbrook-DeMar DeRozan trade clamor
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a mini-resurgence as they’ve climbed out of their 2-10 hole to start the season. It’s come in part thanks to Russell Westbrook buying into his sixth-man role off the bench. But just because Westbrook is finally playing nice, doesn’t mean they wouldn’t pull the trigger on a potential trade.
Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win
The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation
The Toronto Raptors are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Yet despite that, they also appear to be a team with a clear ceiling short of an Eastern Conference Finals berth. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are bona fide All-Stars and OG Anunoby is having his best season yet, but unless they soar […] The post RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason why Mavs star Luka Doncic was pissed after missing game-winner vs. Bucks
The Dallas Mavericks have been mediocre in the clutch this season. That might surprise a lot of people, considering Luka Doncic’s reputation as a clutch player prior to this season. Despite Doncic’s presence, though, Dallas has struggled to put away teams in the final moments of the game (their game against the Toronto Raptors comes to mind).
Paul Silas passes away at 79
Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans
Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch
Well, that wasn’t the performance that the Boston Celtics wanted against the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off this Saturday night in a rematch of last year’s Finals. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum’s cold streak against the Dubs continued last night, as he struggled to find his groove against the defending champions. Despite the ugly […] The post Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry, Warriors slap Jayson Tatum, Celtics with harsh reality check
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are scared of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. That much is clear after the Dubs obliterated the league’s best team this 2022-23 season on Saturday. With Golden State struggling this campaign and Boston rolling, expectations were high that the Celtics were going to show the Warriors that […] The post Stephen Curry, Warriors slap Jayson Tatum, Celtics with harsh reality check appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Knicks’ true feelings on potential Carmelo Anthony reunion
The New York Knicks find themselves in an awkward spot this season. They currently sit at 13-13 a quarter of the way to the season. They aren’t a bad team, per se, but they’re also not… great. They sit in the dreaded plane of mediocrity that most middling teams fall to.
VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just posterized Jrue Holiday. Yes, you read that right. The Mavs star threw down a rare slam against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it has the whole NBA Twitterverse losing their minds over it. Some fans were even quick to say that it’s the best dunk of Luka’s young career so […] The post VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade
Right now, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Washington Wizards. With the 27-year-old potentially a flight risk for the Wizards this summer (he has a player option for next year), a handful of teams have already been linked to a potential trade for the 6-foot-9 forward. According to […] The post ‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry drops monumental Jonathan Kuminga endorsement after Celtics win
For Golden State Warriors fans, there were plenty of reasons to smile after their masterful win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Jonathan Kuminga’s poised play – recognized by Stephen Curry himself – is clearly one of the biggest. Steph Curry was asked about the continued progression...
Perfect Jakob Poeltl trade offer Warriors must make for Spurs center
The Golden State Warriors won one of the most impressive championships last year because of the inspiring journey they endured before winning their first chip since 2018. With an enormous payroll entering this 2022-23 campaign, they needed to let go of some critical pieces like Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage 6-word response to Enes Freedom challenging him to fight
NBA free agent big man Enes Freedom recently stated that he’d like to get in the ring against Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo at some point. The former back-to-back MVP has never taken the time to respond to Freedom’s blatant challenge. Well, not until now. Giannis was recently...
