ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup

The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN. The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G […] The post James Wiseman gets shocking update after return to Warriors lineup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry’s son Canon steals the show while dad monologues after Celtics win

The Golden State Warriors made a statement on Saturday, beating the league-leading Boston Celtics 123-107 in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s NBA Finals. It was easily the defending champions’ best win of an uneven start to 2022-23, made all the more impressive because it came without Andrew Wiggins, who proved so pivotal on the Warriors’ run to their remarkable fourth title in eight years early last summer.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation

The Toronto Raptors are one of the deepest teams in the NBA. Yet despite that, they also appear to be a team with a clear ceiling short of an Eastern Conference Finals berth. Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam are bona fide All-Stars and OG Anunoby is having his best season yet, but unless they soar […] The post RUMOR: Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet not safe from Raptors trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Paul Silas passes away at 79

Paul Silas has passed away at the age of 79, according to a report from Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe. Over the course of many decades, Silas left a legacy in the league as both a player and coach. After a stellar collegiate career at Creighton, Paul Silas debuted in the NBA in 1964 for […] The post Paul Silas passes away at 79 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans

Zion Williamson put on a show yet again for the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The Phoenix Suns, however, did not appreciate his antics late in the game. This led to a bench-clearing confrontation at mid-court in what turned out to be an intense ending to the game. The Pelicans had already secured the […] The post WATCH: Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s showboating vs. Suns leads to bench-clearing scenes in New Orleans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch

Well, that wasn’t the performance that the Boston Celtics wanted against the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off this Saturday night in a rematch of last year’s Finals. Unfortunately, Jayson Tatum’s cold streak against the Dubs continued last night, as he struggled to find his groove against the defending champions. Despite the ugly […] The post Jayson Tatum claps back at overreactions after brutal showing in Celtics-Warriors rematch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors slap Jayson Tatum, Celtics with harsh reality check

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are scared of Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. That much is clear after the Dubs obliterated the league’s best team this 2022-23 season on Saturday. With Golden State struggling this campaign and Boston rolling, expectations were high that the Celtics were going to show the Warriors that […] The post Stephen Curry, Warriors slap Jayson Tatum, Celtics with harsh reality check appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just posterized Jrue Holiday. Yes, you read that right. The Mavs star threw down a rare slam against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it has the whole NBA Twitterverse losing their minds over it. Some fans were even quick to say that it’s the best dunk of Luka’s young career so […] The post VIDEO: Luka Doncic’s poster dunk on Jrue Holiday sends NBA Twitter into meltdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade

Right now, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Washington Wizards. With the 27-year-old potentially a flight risk for the Wizards this summer (he has a player option for next year), a handful of teams have already been linked to a potential trade for the 6-foot-9 forward. According to […] The post ‘He wants out’: Kyle Kuzma’s Wizards future at risk with Lakers, Knicks, Suns all linked to potential trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
124K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy