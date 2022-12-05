ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north

PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
Salvation Army collects donations for 'Red Kettle Challenge' in Windham

PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a big day for the Salvation Army, which held the "National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge." The Salvation Army in Portland took part, collecting donations at the Walmart in Windham. The organization says donations collected Friday will be doubled. Captain Mike Harper says money...
Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium

TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
Construction begins on new affordable housing development in Bridgton

BRIDGTON (WGME) -- Construction has begun on a new development of affordable apartments for low-income 55+ Mainers in Bridgton. Developers Collaborative says the construction at 15 Harrison Road will take approximately 13 months. The development is expected to open in December 2023. According to Developers Collaborative, the housing development is...
Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end after a successful 11 days

KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WGME) -- The annual Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end this weekend, concluding one of Southern Maine's favorite holiday traditions. For 11 days, the prelude invites local visitors, and those from afar, to experience the magical seaside celebration. "We are from Albany New York and we came up...
Lewiston students take the lead on mental health issues

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Students in Lewiston are leading the way when it comes to talking about mental health. Lewiston's Youth Advisory Council hosted a discussion Thursday night about the issue. Several studies have shown that the pandemic accelerated a youth mental health crisis that was already building. Educators say it's...
Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event

PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
Ring in the holiday season with Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit

OQUNQUIT (WGME) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and one coastal community is celebrating the holidays this weekend. Ogunquit is ringing in the holiday season starting on Friday with Christmas by the Sea. Some would say they are doing it "the Maine way," with lobster trap Christmas trees and...
Magic of holiday season on full display in Bath

BATH (WGME) –- The magic of the season is on full display in Bath this weekend. The historic downtown is decked out with Christmas lights, free food, a fire and ice sculpture, trolley rides and more. Friday night, local shops stayed open late to catch customers taking in the...
Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
Auburn celebrates holidays with tree-lighting ceremony

AUBURN (WGME) -- Auburn celebrated the holidays Thursday with a tree-lighting ceremony and celebration. The Auburn Housing Authority donated the 35-foot spruce. Thursday night's event featured Santa, with a city escort, along with a Christmas shopping village that opened last weekend. It will be open each Thursday and Friday from...
Lions cool off Mariners

PORTLAND, ME – December 9, 2022 – Trailing by two entering the third period, the Mariners could only get within one as they suffered a 3-2 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Tim Doherty and Pat Shea each had two points for the Mariners in the losing effort.
