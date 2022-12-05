Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Where to get Italian sandwiches in Portland, MaineStephen L DaltonPortland, ME
4 Great Seafood Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
WGME
New Hampshire Police makes 11 arrests at DUI checkpoint
PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WGME) -- New Hampshire State Police monitored a DUI checkpoint resulting in the issuance of 40 citations, 130 Warnings, and 11 arrests. On Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday, New Hampshire State police monitored a DUI checkpoint in conjunction with the Portsmouth Police Department.
WGME
Midcoast police are offering sand to seniors to avoid falls this winter
LISBON (WGME) - With snow and ice closing in, Police Departments in the Midcoast are offering to deliver free buckets of sand to senior citizens to prevent falling injuries this season. The sand for seniors program was founded by Triad, a Midcoast volunteering organization who's goal is to make life...
WGME
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
WGME
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
WGME
Children's citizenship ceremony held in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- New American citizens were welcomed Thursday in Portland. A "children's citizenship ceremony" was held at the Children's Museum and Theater of Maine. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin was there for this day of celebration.
WGME
Portland Trails hopes to clean up area filled with garbage, homeless encampments
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland trail meant for enjoying the outdoors has been totally trashed. The part of Bayside Trail connecting to Anderson Street is littered with garbage and homeless encampments. A manager at Portland Trails says it's been like this for weeks and is only getting worse. Some business...
WGME
Salvation Army collects donations for 'Red Kettle Challenge' in Windham
PORTLAND (WGME) – Friday was a big day for the Salvation Army, which held the "National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge." The Salvation Army in Portland took part, collecting donations at the Walmart in Windham. The organization says donations collected Friday will be doubled. Captain Mike Harper says money...
WGME
Turner seniors unable to drink tap water due to high levels of uranium
TURNER (WGME) -- Dozens of seniors at an apartment complex in Turner are now going on six weeks without being able to drink their tap water, because it is contaminated with elevated levels of uranium. Health officials say drinking the water could lead to kidney failure long before any problems...
WGME
Construction begins on new affordable housing development in Bridgton
BRIDGTON (WGME) -- Construction has begun on a new development of affordable apartments for low-income 55+ Mainers in Bridgton. Developers Collaborative says the construction at 15 Harrison Road will take approximately 13 months. The development is expected to open in December 2023. According to Developers Collaborative, the housing development is...
WGME
Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end after a successful 11 days
KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine (WGME) -- The annual Kennebunkport Prelude comes to an end this weekend, concluding one of Southern Maine's favorite holiday traditions. For 11 days, the prelude invites local visitors, and those from afar, to experience the magical seaside celebration. "We are from Albany New York and we came up...
WGME
Lewiston students take the lead on mental health issues
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Students in Lewiston are leading the way when it comes to talking about mental health. Lewiston's Youth Advisory Council hosted a discussion Thursday night about the issue. Several studies have shown that the pandemic accelerated a youth mental health crisis that was already building. Educators say it's...
WGME
Portland police host annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
PORTLAND (WGME) – -- Portland police made the holiday season bright for some local kids Friday night. Police hosted their annual "Shop with a Cop" event at Reny's. The children were selected based on an essay contest about what their parents mean to them. Police say it's great to...
WGME
Ring in the holiday season with Christmas by the Sea in Ogunquit
OQUNQUIT (WGME) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and one coastal community is celebrating the holidays this weekend. Ogunquit is ringing in the holiday season starting on Friday with Christmas by the Sea. Some would say they are doing it "the Maine way," with lobster trap Christmas trees and...
WGME
Magic of holiday season on full display in Bath
BATH (WGME) –- The magic of the season is on full display in Bath this weekend. The historic downtown is decked out with Christmas lights, free food, a fire and ice sculpture, trolley rides and more. Friday night, local shops stayed open late to catch customers taking in the...
WGME
Christmas tree atop B&M factory shining bright
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A holiday tradition continues in Portland as B&M's rooftop "tree" was lit up for the season on Thursday. Lights in the shape of a Christmas tree are on top of the old B&M factory in Portland. The B&M factory may be closed, but the lights continue to...
WGME
Auburn celebrates holidays with tree-lighting ceremony
AUBURN (WGME) -- Auburn celebrated the holidays Thursday with a tree-lighting ceremony and celebration. The Auburn Housing Authority donated the 35-foot spruce. Thursday night's event featured Santa, with a city escort, along with a Christmas shopping village that opened last weekend. It will be open each Thursday and Friday from...
WGME
Men's College Basketball: Moose vs. Black Bears
The University of Maine men’s basketball team took on the University of Maine at Augusta. The Black Bears rolled to a 103-67 win.
WGME
Girls High School Basketball: Blue Devils vs. Bulldogs
The Lewiston girls high school basketball team squared off against Portland Thursday night. Portland was down 9 at the half but the bulldogs came back to score a 44-35 win.
WGME
Lions cool off Mariners
PORTLAND, ME – December 9, 2022 – Trailing by two entering the third period, the Mariners could only get within one as they suffered a 3-2 loss to the Trois-Rivieres Lions on Friday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. Tim Doherty and Pat Shea each had two points for the Mariners in the losing effort.
Comments / 6