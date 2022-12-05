Woman charged with DUI on UConn campus

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI on the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday morning.

State police said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Storrs Road in Mansfield after they saw a car speeding in the area. According to state police, the car was traveling 65 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. While conducting the stop, the trooper observed the driver traveling around 50 MPH through the UConn campus, which has a speed limit of 25 MPH.

According to state police, the driver, identified as Caitryn Byrka of South Windsor, was showing signs of possible impairment and failed her field sobriety test.

Byrka was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and reckless driving.

She was given a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

