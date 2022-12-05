ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Woman charged with DUI on UConn campus

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puwM8_0jXu2bWh00

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI on the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday morning.

State police said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Storrs Road in Mansfield after they saw a car speeding in the area. According to state police, the car was traveling 65 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. While conducting the stop, the trooper observed the driver traveling around 50 MPH through the UConn campus, which has a speed limit of 25 MPH.

According to state police, the driver, identified as Caitryn Byrka of South Windsor, was showing signs of possible impairment and failed her field sobriety test.

Byrka was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and reckless driving.

She was given a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

New Haven police investigate homicide on Shepard Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating the homicide of a Pennsylvania man in New Haven on Friday afternoon. Police said they responded to the report of a shooting at 1:52 p.m. on Shepard Street near Read Street and the Hamden town line. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT

Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

AAA report shows risky driving behaviors are on the rise

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new AAA study shows that more American drivers are admitting to engaging in risky behaviors behind the wheel. The study’s findings are based on self-reported behaviors from 2020-2021. It shows a significant increase in drivers speeding, driving impaired, texting, and running red lights. During the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA says […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Conn. drivers ranked best in the nation: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Out of all 50 states, Connecticut took the prize for the best-ranked drivers, according to a new study. The study, conducted by QuoteWizard, found that Connecticut drivers ranked the best in the nation — and it wasn’t a close call. The Nutmeg state took the top spot by a wide margin, ranking […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Loaded gun found inside woman’s fanny pack at Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) found a loaded gun in her fanny pack in Connecticut. TSA said on November 30, a woman was stopped from carrying a loaded gun onto a flight at Bradley. TSA officers detected the gun in the woman’s fanny pack and notified […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Why everyone in CT should care about affordable housing and 8-30g

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are affordable housing units built in towns across Connecticut, often amid controversy and despite some public outcry. The arguments against affordable housing often center around a town’s right to self-determination, to define the look, feel and character of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont, state police union reach labor deal

Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced that a tentative labor agreement was reached with the state police union Thursday morning. The four-year deal involved state troopers, sergeants, and master sergeants, covering everything from wages and benefits to working conditions, Gov. Lamont said the deal makes investment in both recruiting and retaining troopers going forward. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

44 Conn. companies contributed to NASA’s Artemis I mission

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – 44 Connecticut businesses played a major role in NASA’s Artemis I mission, according to Gov. Ned Lamont. The mission sent a spacecraft around the moon and is now on the final stretch of its journey. The unmanned Orion capsule is set to splash down in the pacific this Sunday. Artemis I […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Free school meals to run out soon for many CT districts

BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Some big changes are coming to school meals for children in the state. Federal funding that provides universal free school meals for students will be running out soon at many districts. In Bloomfield, the district has already started notifying families that as of January 12 they...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy