The highly contested race to determine who will be the next mayor of Shreveport has come to an end. After the election results were tallied from the Saturday December 10, 2022 runoff election, Republican Tom Aeceneaux came out on top. In the runoff election, Arceneaux received 56% of the vote compared to Democratic opponent Gregory Tarver’s 44% of the vote. Unofficial voter turnout for the race was 30.2%. Arcenaux will take the reins as Shreveport mayor later on this month taking over from Shreveport’s current mayor, Adrian Perkins.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO