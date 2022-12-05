Read full article on original website
HOLY ANGELS 2022 CHRISTMAS PAGEANT
The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant and Gift Shop ribbon-cutting ceremonies. will take place on Thursday, December 15, at Holy Angels located at 10450 Ellerbe Rd,. The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant will begin at 11:00 a.m. and features more than 150. residents and day program clients, in holiday pageantry and caroling,...
Arceneaux wins race for Shreveport mayor
The highly contested race to determine who will be the next mayor of Shreveport has come to an end. After the election results were tallied from the Saturday December 10, 2022 runoff election, Republican Tom Aeceneaux came out on top. In the runoff election, Arceneaux received 56% of the vote compared to Democratic opponent Gregory Tarver’s 44% of the vote. Unofficial voter turnout for the race was 30.2%. Arcenaux will take the reins as Shreveport mayor later on this month taking over from Shreveport’s current mayor, Adrian Perkins.
ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday during this National Adoption Weekend to Find Shelter Pets Loving Homes for the Holidays
The Port City Cat Rescue (PCCR) and Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA is happening this weekend along with the National Best Friends Adoption Weekend at the Bossier City animal shelter, Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue (by appointment)!! Come visit any or all of these locations (addresses below) to find the purr‐fect purr‐baby. If you’re looking for a dog, have no fear… you can also find adoptable dogs at the BC animal shelter.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Will conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint This Saturday
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Saturday evening, December 10,. starting at 8:00 p.m., that will continue to run into early Sunday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier. Parish. The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road...
High school girls basketball: Haughton advances to championship game of Cedar Creek tournament; Benton downs West Monroe
The Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament with a 45-25 victory over Quitman Friday in Ruston. Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers won their second straight game in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating West Monroe 48-36. Airline suffered only its second loss of the...
High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Haughton win tournament games
The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs cruised to victories on the first day of tournaments Thursday. Airline reached the 10-win mark with a 66-13 rout of North DeSoto in the Doyline tournament. Benton rolled past host West Ouachita 46-19 in the West Ouachita tournament in West Monroe.
Middle school girls basketball: Benton wins 7th-grade district title; Cope finishes 10-0 in 8th-grade district
Benton won the seventh-grade championship, and Cope completed a perfect run through the eighth-grade district as the season came to a close earlier this week. The Benton seventh-grade team finished 9-1 in district with a 25-17 victory over Greenacres Thursday at Greenacres. Cope defeated Elm Grove Wednesday at Elm Grove to finish runner-up at 8-2.
High school boys basketball: Parkway reaches finals of Parkway Invitational; Airline falls to Evangel in OT
The Parkway Panthers rallied past Red River 73-61 in a semifinal game of the Parkway Invitational sponsored by Barksdale Federal Credit Union Friday night. In the other semifinal, Airline fell to Evangel Christian 62-58 in overtime. It was the Vikings’ second overtime game in as many nights in the tournament.
High school boys basketball: Parkway, Airline advance to Parkway Invitational semifinals
The Airline Vikings and Parkway Panthers advanced to the semifinals of the Parkway Invitational sponsored by the Barksdale Federal Credit Union with victories Thursday night. Parkway routed Lakeside 63-28, and Airline downed Haughton 54-51 in overtime. In the other first-round games, Plain Dealing fell to Red River 76-69, and Evangel...
