ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bossierpress.com

HOLY ANGELS 2022 CHRISTMAS PAGEANT

The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant and Gift Shop ribbon-cutting ceremonies. will take place on Thursday, December 15, at Holy Angels located at 10450 Ellerbe Rd,. The Holy Angels Christmas Pageant will begin at 11:00 a.m. and features more than 150. residents and day program clients, in holiday pageantry and caroling,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Arceneaux wins race for Shreveport mayor

The highly contested race to determine who will be the next mayor of Shreveport has come to an end. After the election results were tallied from the Saturday December 10, 2022 runoff election, Republican Tom Aeceneaux came out on top. In the runoff election, Arceneaux received 56% of the vote compared to Democratic opponent Gregory Tarver’s 44% of the vote. Unofficial voter turnout for the race was 30.2%. Arcenaux will take the reins as Shreveport mayor later on this month taking over from Shreveport’s current mayor, Adrian Perkins.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA on Saturday during this National Adoption Weekend to Find Shelter Pets Loving Homes for the Holidays

The Port City Cat Rescue (PCCR) and Hand In Paw – Friends of Bossier City Animal Control (HIP) ANNUAL KITTEN EXTRAVAGANZA is happening this weekend along with the National Best Friends Adoption Weekend at the Bossier City animal shelter, Viking Drive Veterinary Hospital and Port City Cat Rescue (by appointment)!! Come visit any or all of these locations (addresses below) to find the purr‐fect purr‐baby. If you’re looking for a dog, have no fear… you can also find adoptable dogs at the BC animal shelter.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
bossierpress.com

High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Haughton win tournament games

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs cruised to victories on the first day of tournaments Thursday. Airline reached the 10-win mark with a 66-13 rout of North DeSoto in the Doyline tournament. Benton rolled past host West Ouachita 46-19 in the West Ouachita tournament in West Monroe.
BENTON, LA
bossierpress.com

Middle school girls basketball: Benton wins 7th-grade district title; Cope finishes 10-0 in 8th-grade district

Benton won the seventh-grade championship, and Cope completed a perfect run through the eighth-grade district as the season came to a close earlier this week. The Benton seventh-grade team finished 9-1 in district with a 25-17 victory over Greenacres Thursday at Greenacres. Cope defeated Elm Grove Wednesday at Elm Grove to finish runner-up at 8-2.
BENTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy