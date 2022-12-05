ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rowland Meyrick assignment for Ahoy Senor

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLtV4_0jXu2MTu00

Ahoy Senor is set to head back to Wetherby for his next start after finishing third to Noble Yeats at Aintree on Saturday.

Despite finishing last of five to Bravemansgame on his return to action in the Charlie Hall at the Yorkshire track, the Lucinda Russell-trained seven-year-old was sent off favourite for the Many Clouds Chase.

After running free and making a couple of minor errors early on, Derek Fox’s mount warmed to the task and got within three and a half lengths of last season’s Grand National winner.

A Grade One-winning novice chaser last term, hopes were high that Ahoy Senor could develop into a leading Gold Cup contender.

However, the latest reverse saw him pushed out to 40-1 by bookmaker Paddy Power for chasing’s blue riband.

Eight-time champion jockey Peter Scudamore, Russell’s partner and assistant, admitted the gelding may need a little more experience if he is to line up in the Gold Cup on March 17 and will now head for the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Chase on Boxing Day.

Scudamore said: “As I stepped off the stand (at Aintree) I was disappointed, but then after evaluating it, I think he has run very well.

“He is learning – and we are learning about him more each time.

“We will send him to Wetherby at Christmas and then the Cotswold Chase (at Cheltenham on January 28), and possibly he will get an entry in the Ultima and the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

He was fresh on his first run, but just looking at him, he might be a different type of horse than we thought, and perhaps we should run him a bit more often, but we'll see.

“We are now playing with the big boys and he made a couple of mistakes early, but that was a massive improvement from where we were the other day and perhaps he will come on again for that.”

Scudamore said the Dylan Thomas gelding may need more match-practice than initially thought.

He added: “He was fresh on his first run, but just looking at him, he might be a different type of horse than we thought and perhaps we should run him a bit more often, but we’ll see.

“He was beaten by a good horse who is 10-1 for the Gold Cup, the one they are all frightened of now.

“We would not be frightened of taking him on again. You’ve got to do it.

“The one who wins a Gold Cup is the one who will turn up fit and well on the day. You are never frightened of one horse.

“Obviously, we have a chance, whether it is this year or next year, but we are very pleased. He is young and just needs a bit more experience.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Henderson hoping International is rescheduled for Epatante

Nicky Henderson is hoping Saturday’s Unibet International Hurdle will be rescheduled so Epatante can avoid another clash with stablemate Constitution Hill. The 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine was firmly put in her place by Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle on their respective seasonal returns and Henderson opted to turn Epatante out again quickly at Cheltenham rather than head to the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton. She was due to be joined by stablemate First Street at Prestbury Park.
newschain

England fans bemoan refereeing decisions as Three Lions on brink of exit

England fans have taken to social media to heavily criticise refereeing decisions as France put the Three Lions on the brink of a World Cup exit. A long-range strike from French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni was the difference between the two sides at half-time, as fan parks around the nation fell silent.
newschain

Snowden planning distance switch for Ga Law

Trainer Jamie Snowden is keen to see what Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Ga Law can do over a longer trip as he makes plans for the new year. The lightly-raced six-year-old bounced back in great style from a tendon injury which had kept him off the track for 603 days.
newschain

Cork card gets the go-ahead for Energumene return

Champion Chase victor Energumene will get the chance to make his seasonal reappearance after this afternoon’s meeting at Cork passed a morning inspection, although Newcastle’s all-weather card has been called off. The Willie Mullins-trained Energumene is the headline act in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase after...
newschain

No jumps racing on Monday as cold snap continues

Monday’s British racing action will be confined to the all-weather as frozen tracks forced the cancellation of Market Rasen and Plumpton’s jumps cards. Officials at Market Rasen were due to inspect at noon on Sunday but made a slightly earlier decision after another cold night and little chance of any improvement in conditions.
newschain

Marcus Trescothick hopes new ball boosts England hopes on ‘massive’ Monday

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick hopes the arrival of the new ball on Monday will turn the second Test against Pakistan decisively in their favour. The third day finished with the hosts 198 for four, requiring 157 more runs to win but Jack Leach’s crucial late wicket saw a testing day end on a positive note for England.
newschain

Wikipedia says referee ‘lost his guide dog’ after apparent England fan edits

Wikipedia appears to have been edited by England fans upset by decisions made by referee Wilton Sampaio in the first half of the World Cup quarter-final. The Brazilian referee drew the ire of England supporters after significant decisions in the first half of the game against France, with a possible foul in the build up to the French opener and a possible penalty shout eventually waved away after a lengthy VAR review.
newschain

De Bromhead open to Mares’ Hurdle option with Honeysuckle

Henry de Bromhead has raised the possibility of switching back to the Mares’ Hurdle with Honeysuckle following her first career defeat at Fairyhouse last weekend. The eight-year-old defeated Benie Des Dieux in the Mares’ Hurdle in 2020 and has since returned to Cheltenham to beat the boys in successive renewals of the Champion Hurdle.
newschain

Energumene defends Hilly Way crown with ease

Queen Mother Champion Chase hero Energumene made a fine start to his campaign with a successful defence of the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase at Cork. The eight-year-old kicked off last season with victory in this Grade Two contest before coming off second best in a box office clash with Shishkin in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot in January.
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Banks not moving fast enough to tackle climate and nature crises – campaigners

Major European banks must do more to tackle the climate crisis, cut emissions and safeguard the world’s vital natural systems, campaigners have warned. A report from ShareAction, which campaigns for responsible investment, assessed the 25 top banks in Europe and their approaches to climate change and nature loss. It...
newschain

Impervious impresses with cosy Cork triumph

Impervious maintained her unbeaten record over fences with a clear-cut victory in the O’Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase at Cork. The daughter of Shantou was a smart performer over hurdles last season for Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase-winning trainer Colm Murphy, winning at Grade Three level, but looks set to scale even greater heights over the larger obstacles.
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

World Cup favourites Brazil stunned by Croatia in quarter-final shootout

Croatia stunned favourites Brazil on penalties as the 2018 runners up reached the World Cup semi-finals again. Marquinhos hit the post and Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s spot-kick in the shootout as Croatia won 4-2 – with star man Neymar never even taking a penalty. The Paris St Germain...
newschain

Four children in critical condition after falling through ice on lake

Four children have been pulled from a lake in cardiac arrest and taken to hospital after falling through the ice at a nature park in Solihull. Emergency services were called to Babbs Mill Park in Kingshurst at 2.36pm on Sunday, with reports from the scene and social media indicating that children had been playing on the ice and had fallen through into the lake.
newschain

Eddie Jones’ sacking unbelievably disappointing – England captain Owen Farrell

England captain Owen Farrell feels the decision to sack Eddie Jones as head coach was “unbelievably disappointing”. Australian Jones was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008. Leicester’s director of rugby Steve Borthwick is favourite to succeed Jones, whose seven-year England reign...
newschain

Pakistan make England work hard for wickets but cannot shift momentum before tea

Pakistan forced England to work hard for their wickets without scoring at a sufficient rate to significantly shift the momentum of the match and went into the tea break on day three at Multan on 136 for three, requiring another 219 to win with seven wickets remaining. Ben Stokes had...
newschain

Nightclubs face higher business rates next year despite sector turmoil

Nightclubs across the UK face higher property taxes next year despite being battered by the pandemic in the latest “hammer blow” for the sector, according to new data. The new business rates rules unveiled in last month’s budget handed many high street firms lower tax bills from April next year.
newschain

Six police officers lose jobs for being part of Wayne Couzens WhatsApp group

Six police constables have lost their jobs following a disciplinary hearing for being part of a WhatsApp group with Wayne Couzens which shared “grossly offensive” messages. The messages were discovered after then-serving Met officer Couzens kidnapped, raped and strangled to death 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard in March...
newschain

Marcus Trescothick hails importance of late wicket to England’s victory hopes

England batting coach Marcus Trescothick hailed the importance of Jack Leach’s late wicket on day three of the second Test in Pakistan. Leach claimed the scalp of Imam-ul-Haq in the final session to break a 108-run fourth-wicket partnership and leave Pakistan on 198 for four at stumps, requiring 157 runs to win.

Comments / 0

Community Policy